Hindus Gearing Up in Spiritual Mood & Spirit for a Sombre ‘Krishna Janmashtami’

Mangaluru: It’s once again that time of the year, when Hindus get in the mood and spirit to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami , but unfortunately in a simple manner, due to Covid-19 restrictions. For the Second time, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated without the fun-filled Mosarukudike. ‘Mosaru Kudike’ or ‘Vittala Pindi’ is celebrated by most of the Hindus on that day, signifying Lord Krishna stealing butter from the pot (Kudike)- but not this year. Preparations for Krishna Janmashtami, is on which is celebrated today, 30 August, the birthday of Lord Krishna, has reached a crescendo in the whole of Mangaluru City and surrounding areas, and devotees visiting the temples in their the area for a glimpse of the deities.

Krishna Janmashtami has become global these days, with ISKCON actively indulging in the Feast in major cities around the world, and also in Mangaluru, but unfortunately no programmes are held this year due to pandemic. Every year you can see flower vendors line up the busy streets of the City, but this year they are seen only at a few spots. Car Street in the City and also the Car Street flower market which is always crowded with devotees buying the essentials for the feast, was seen with less crowd. Usually, Street vendors and shop dealers who were making brisk business selling flowers, vegetables, sweets and other items necessary for the big feast, showed low sales. Every year Children dressed like Lord Krishna were seen taking part in contests in the City. There has been good demand for kedige (screw pine) leaf moulds in the city to make cylindrical idlis or ‘moode’ especially for the festival. Also demand is for lotus flower leaves. Flower merchants were selling chrysanthemums in yellow, white, and pink.

As per sources, Lord Krishna is supposed to be the Eighth, of Lord Vishnu’s 10 avatars. According to mythology, Krishna was supposed to have born the Eighth son to Vasudeva and Devaki in the Shraavana month, on the Eighth day succeeding Full Moon day, when the star Rohini was shining in the sky. In Mahabharatha, Krishna took a major role in preaching Arjuna at the battle front, the meaning of Karma or Duty, popularly known as ‘Bhagavadgita’. Krishna is also known as the Lord who was the heart throb of hundreds of Gopikas, or Milk Maids in the Dwapara Yuga! He was born in Yadukula, popularly known as ‘Yadavas’ in present times. Yet, Brahmins worship him as one of the most powerful Gods in Hindu Mythology. Let’s keep aside mythology and understand the significance of Krishna Janmashtami, the day on which Lord Krishna is worshipped with poojas, offerings, singing and dancing. This festival occurs almost after eight days, succeeding ‘Rigupakarma’, or ‘Sacred Thread’ ceremony among the GSB Hindus.

On that day, devotees clean the house, have a head bath, and follow a strict diet that contains grains and pulses like Wheat, Green Gram, Bengal Gram, Beaten Rice and Curds. They cook rice, Bengal Gram dish and other accompaniments including two kinds of Panchakajjaaya and jaggery laddus with Sesame seeds and puffed rice powder as ‘Naivedya’, or offering to the Lord. A colocasia leaf dish with fresh ginger and green chillies, popularly known as ‘Alvathi’ is essentially made. ‘Moong dal usli’ or Split Green Gram snack is a must! Some households prepare ‘Brahmi’ chutney too. Various fruits are also offered. In the evening, Krishna’s idol or picture is decorated with flowers, especially ‘Kedage’ ‘Taavare’ ‘Jasmine’ and also ‘Tulsi’ leaves.

‘Ashtottaras'(108 Salutes) and ‘Sahasranamas'(1008 names) are chanted while performing the pooja, and ‘Arghya’ or milk bath is given through ‘Kedage’ leaves, while describing various moods of Krishna as he is depicted in Mythology! Saligrama, a fossil form believed to be containing the soul of Krishna, is also worshiped along with the idol. All the male members wearing ‘Janivara’ or holy thread perform the pooja.



After the pooja, ‘Aarati’ (Flame) is shown to the Krishna idol and all the family members salute the lord, touch the flame and accept the ‘Prasadam’ and ‘Panchamrita’, a combination of Cow’s milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey and sometimes with tender coconut water as additive. The food items offered to Lord Krishna are consumed by all the family members along with the priest as ‘Prasadam’. Sweet dishes are distributed among the friends as a gesture of togetherness! The next day, Lord Krishna’s idol is displaced in a ritual called ‘Visarjana’ and is reinstated in its original place.

Team Mangalorean wishes our Hindu community a Happy Sri Krishna Janamashtami!

