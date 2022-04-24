Hindus, Muslims take out Tiranga Yatra in riot-hit Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Amid heavy deployement of police personnel, members from both the Hindu and Muslim communities took out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Sunday evening at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

The police, in heavy numbers, could be seen guarding and providing security to the procession of 100 people that had 50 members each from both the communities.

The people holding the tricolour walked past several streets of the Jahangirpuri area which witnessed riots just a week back on April 16.

The residents showered flower petals on the procession from the balconies of their houses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani, who accompanied the procession, requested all the people of the area to maintain public tranquility and peace.

“The people have themselves given this idea of carrying out a Tiranga Yatra to spread the message of communal harmony. I welcome this move and expect that normalcy will return soon,” she said.

She further said that the situation is completely under control and the people are themselves coming forward to have a dialogue with the Delhi Police.

Speaking on the security arrangements, the DCP said they have already ‘scaled down’ the police presence and in future they will further do it.

The procession began from Kusal Chowk and then moved towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminated at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s so that all religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting other’s sentiments.

The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured.

The police have till now arrested 25 people and apprehended 2 juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.