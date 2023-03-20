Hindus should Consume only Jhatka Cut Meat and Ban Halal cut on Ugadi – Pramod Muthalik

Mangaluru: “Last year we had requested Hindus to ban Halal meat and consume only Jhatka cut meat during Ugadi which was successful. This year we are continuing the same and requesting all Hindus to consume only the Jhatka cut meat during this Ugadi. In Bengaluru, Kolar and Mysuru regions, on the following day of Ugadi, most people consume meat. Halal meat is for Muslims and not for Hindus. If Hindus sell meat, Muslims call it “Haraam”. So if Muslims cannot consume the meat slaughtered by the Hindus, then why should Hindus consume the Halal meat? said Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik during a press meet held at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Balmatta here on March 20.

Addressing the media persons Pramod Muthalik said, “There is a trust that earns more than Rs 2 lakh crore a year and that money is used for terrorism, it is utilized for the release of the terrorists from jail and for terrorists’ activities including communal violence. I call upon Hindus to ban Halal-cut meat and consume only jhatka-cut meat. If we consume the Halal cut meat, it is like we are supporting to kill our Hindu brothers”.

Muthalik further said, “BJP MLC N Ravikumar, during the Session in Belagavi on December 12, 2022, explained that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certificate should be made mandatory and no other food certificates should be accepted. Ravikumar has also said that if the Karnataka government introduces anti-halal meat legislation it will have an income of Rs 5000 crores. I once again request all Hindus to boycott Halal-cut meat and consume only Jhatka-cut meat. We have already started a campaign against the Halal meat in the state”.

State General Secretary of Sri Rama Sene Anand Shetty Adyar, District vice president, Harish Bokkapatna, Sunil and Venkatesh were president.

Like this: Like Loading...