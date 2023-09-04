Hindustani Vocal Concert by Pandit Ravikiran Manipal held at INTACH

INTACH, Art Kanara Trust and Chiranthana Charitable Trust organise Hindustani Vocal Concert by Pandit Ravikiran Manipal

Mangaluru: The Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangalore Chapter, in association with Art Kanara Trust and Chiranthana Charitable Trust, Surathkal, organised ‘A Morning with Pandit Ravikiran Manipal’, a Hindustani vocal music concert, on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 9:30 AM at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, Kodialguthu West, Mangalore. Pandit Ravikiran Manipal was accompanied by Bharavi Deraje on the tabla, Shashikiran Manipal on the harmonium, and Dr. Damodar Hegde on the tanpura and for vocal support.

Pandit Ravikiran Manipal is an A-grade vocalist of All India Radio, Mangalore. He had his initial training under Pandit Madhava Bhat, Udupi, a well-known guru of the Agra Gwalior Gharana. He later received his tutelage under Pandit Narayana Pandit. He has obtained ‘Sangeeth Alankar’ from Akhil Bharateeya Gandharv Maha Vidyalay and ‘Vidwat’ from the Karnataka Secondary Education Board. He has performed at many prestigious music festivals in India and toured Gulf countries, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Baithak proved to be a continuous shower of morning ragas. It started off with a beautiful rendition of Nat Bhairavi (three compositions), followed by Jayant Malhar (two compositions), and ended with the soothing Thumri in Raag Pilu. This is the fifth Baithak @ Kodialguthu conducted under the Musical Heritage of Karnataka series organised by INTACH, Mangalore Chapter. The intimate setting of a heritage house provided the perfect ambience for a classical musical experience.

Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of INTACH, Mangalore Chapter, welcomed the gathering and initiated the Baithak. Sharvani Bhat introduced the artists. Maithili of Chiranthana Charitable Trust gave a vote of thanks. The programme was supported by the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka.

