Hindutva is not in Upanishads, Veda or Gita but is in RSS headquarters Nagpur – Surjewala during Prajadhwani Yatra

Mangaluru: The District Congress Party organised Prajadhwani Yatra, at the Karavali Utsav Grounds here on January 22.

The programme began with an invocation. District Congress President Harish Kumar welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by unfurling the areca nut inflorescence by Senior Congress leader Janardhan Poojary along with Karnataka State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Congress leaders on the dais.

Former minister and MLA of Ullal Constituency U T Khader in his keynote address said that Prajadhwani is not a Yatra, but is to create awareness about the failures of the Ruling party. The double-engine government in power is filled with communal fuel and the engine has failed to work. In the coming elections, the Congress party which follows B R Ambedkar’s principles and works for the citizens’ welfare will come to power. The people of this country have the power to stop this double-engine government. For the future of your children and the country, and to build a strong nation, Congress is the only party”.

Addressing the gathering Karnataka State in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Today new history will be created in Mangaluru. For the development of the Coastal region, the Congress leaders came up with a 10-point charter that will be released today. BJP has made the Coastal district a factory of communalism, corruption and commission. Today is the day that has come to respond. In the entire country, there is a fight between Religion and ethics. The Modi and Bommai government has announced a fight between the people of the country and region. There was a fight between Sri Krishna and Kamsa, Kaurav and Pandav, Ravan and Ram and Gandhi and Godse’s ideologies. Whatever God we believe in it is humanity and the entire world is one family. Hindutva is not in the Upanishads, not in Veda or Gita but is only in the RSS headquarters in Nagpur”.

Surjewala further said, “Modi assured of providing 2 crore jobs, Na kavunga na kane Dunga, Rs 15 lakhs, 100 smart cities, do Mangaluru a smart city, bring Bullet train etc. Bommai and Modi have big egos. What is the difference between Congress and BJP? Why Congress is not like BJP because Congress speaks about the price hike and BJP will talk about Hindus and Muslims. Now the Rs 400 gas cylinder costs Rs 1100 and people have no choice but to buy it. Petrol was Rs 71 but now it become 102 and everyone needs it. Congress will talk about corruption and they will talk about Crematorium. We will build and they will destroy. It is the time for a change, it is not only to bring Congress to power but to create a new Karnataka”.

Addressing the gathering Dr G Parameshwar said, “In 2013, we held a Padayatra “Congress Nadige Samarasyada Kadege”, and thousands of people gathered. Now when I see the crowd, I am sure Congress will come to power this time. In 2023, the Congress party will win the elections and go to the Vidhana Soudha. I have discussed the issues with various organizations. When I met the organizations, they requested to bring harmony to the district. Students go to Bengaluru and elsewhere after their education. In 40% of the houses, only parents reside, and their children work outside the state or country. BJP has purchased 17 MLAs from our party by taking them to Mumbai. Assuring good governance, the BJP came to power but in the Vidhana Soudha, every pillar says 40% commission. Students are deprived of scholarships. Congress should come to power in Karnataka to provide jobs, to provide scholarships. While preparing the manifesto we decided on a separate manifesto for the Coastal region. I hope Congress will come to power in 2023″.

Opposition leader MLC B K Hariprasad readout the 10 Points Charter for Coastal Region.

1. Development of ‘The Coastal Region’ will be our first priority. To create employment, investment, tourism, and harmonious growth. To achieve this, constitute a statutory body titled “Kawawali Development Authority” with an annual budget of ₹ 2,500 Cr.

2. Mangalore to be the next IT and Garment Industry hub of India, creating a new paradigm of development along with the aim to create 1 Lakh Jobs in the Coastal Region.

3. Special focus on Mogaveeras

A. Insurance cover of ₹10 Lakh for every fisherman. B. Interest-free loans of ₹1 Lakh to fisherwomen. C. Subsidy up to ₹25 Lakh (equivalent to 25% of Cost) for buying well-equipped fishing boats. D. Increase the subsidy on Diesel from ₹10.71 per litre to ₹25 per litre and increase the quantity from 300 litres to 500 litres per day. E. Dredging of Malpe Fisheries Harbour, Gangolli Fisheries Harbour and Mangalore Fisheries Harbour within 6 months of formation of Congress Government.

4. Constitution of ‘Shree Narayana Guru Development Board’ with an annual outlay of ₹250 Crore i.e ₹1,250 Crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

5. Constitution of “Bant Development Board” with an annual outlay of ₹250 Crore i.e ₹1,250 Crores in 5 Years of Congress Government.

6. Restoration and increase the budget for Minority Welfare, including starting Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities that has been stopped by Modi Govt.

7. Allocate ₹50 Cr to solve the problems of Areca Nut Growers affected by Yellow leaf and other diseases and improve marketing and research in this regard.

8. ₹200 Units of Electricity Free every month to every household of Karnataka.

9. ₹2,000 per month in the Bank Account of every Women Head of the family i.e ₹ 24,000 every year to fight inflation.

10. Setting up of “Shree Swami Vivekananda Communal and Social Harmony Committee” in every Gram Panchayat with appropriate grants and plans.

Ashok Kumar Rai Kodimbady from Puttur and M G Hegde officially joined the Congress party. D K Shivakumar handed over the party flag to Ashok Kumar Rai and M G Hegde and welcomed them to the party.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Former CM Siddaramaiah also spoke on the occasion. Former CM Veerappa Moily, Ramanath Ria, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Madhu Bangarappa, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Mohammed Nalappad, Puspa Amarnath, Shakuntala Shetty, Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandary, Abhayachandra Jain, Prathapchandra Shetty, AICC Secretary Rozy John, Prof Radhakrishnan, Moideen Bava, Mithun Rai, Abhyachandra Jain and others were also present.

