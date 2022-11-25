Hiriydaka Police arrest Home Nurse for Stealing ornaments worth Rs 1.45 Lakh

Udupi: Hiriydaka Police arrested a Home Nurse and recovered the stolen ornaments worth Rs 1.40 lakhs on November 25.

The arrested has been identified as Rekha from Hebballi, Bagalkot.

According to the press note issued by the SP office Udupi, Usha Marriage Bureau & Job Links Agency appointed Rekha Hebballi as a home nurse to take care of 98-year-old woman Saraswati at Chennibettu, Madaga.

Usha worked at Saraswati’s house till November 21 and escaped with a gold chain which Saraswati was wearing. In this connection, a case was filed at the Hiriadka Police station on November 24.

Based on the complaint filed by Saraswati’s son Vasant Shetty, the Hiriadka police took Rekha Hebballi Bagalkote into their custody in Udupi and produced her before the court.

The swift action by the police was widely appreciated by the public. The Public expressed anger that such acts are taking place because of the negligence of the home nursing agencies in hiring them without getting any prior information about their background.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and the guidance of Udupi DySP Sudhakar S Naik, the operation was carried out by the CPI Brahmavar Ananthapadmanabha, Hiriyadka police PSI Anil B M in which ASIs Jayanth, Sundar, head constable Dayananda Prabhu, Raghu, Raghavendra Kamath, constables Adarsha, Bheemappa, Nithin, Nabi, Karthik Rajeshwari, Surekha, Jyothi, Nagarathna, Sumalatha and Jayalakshmi.