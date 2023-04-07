Historic 239th Annual Way of the Cross held at St Joseph Church-Pezar

Mangaluru: It was a memorable day for all the Catholics, especially the Pezar parishioners as the historical event of the 239th year of the Way of the Cross was held at St Joseph Church, Pezar, Kalavar on April 4. The passion of Lord Jesus Christ was exhibited as a mark of tradition with true reverence.

A solemn Mass was celebrated by Dr Francis Serrao, Bishop of Shimoga diocese, along with the parish priest of Pezar Fr Marcel Saldanha and all the priests. The Eucharistic celebration is followed by the honouring of all the donors and well-wishers with blessed candles.

The Way of the Cross was led by Fr Roshan D’Cunha, director of YCS Mangalore diocese and Fr Joswin Praveen D’Souza from Jeppu Seminary, Mangaluru

On the Holy Cross Hill, after the 12th station out of the 14 stations, a reflection on the agony of Jesus Christ was given by Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, parish priest from St Lawrence Church, Bondel. It enlightened the minds and hearts of people who had gathered.

The Way of the Cross continued after adoring the Cross. The Mass and the Way of the Cross were held unhindered by the mild showers with the steadfast faith of 2,000 people.

