Historic day as Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag in Srinagar Completing 3970 Km Bharat Jodo Yatra – U T Khader

Historic day as Rahul Gandhi Hoists National Flag in Srinagar Completing 3970 Km Bharat Jodo Yatra – MLA U T Khader

Mangaluru: “This is a historic day as Rahul Gandhi hoisted the National flag in Srinagar during the concluding ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra, after walking for 135 days and crossing 3970 Kms. We have also hoisted the National flag at the District level. The aim of the yatra was the unification of the democratic forces. After Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Yatra in 1930, Rahul is the first person to start the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is his contribution to the country to unite people, while the BJP has divided Indians into caste, creed, politics and religion”, said the former minister and MLA of Ullal Constituency U T Khader in a press meet held at the Circuit House here on January 30.

Addressing the media persons Khader said, “The BJP has divided the country into language, business and colour. The BJP is trying to divide the country for their political gain. BJP is encouraging Divide and rule, and enmity among citizens, while Rahul is trying to build a strong nation by uniting people from all walks of life. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul received good support even though BJP spread rumours that Rahul would not get support in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was apolitical at every booth level. BJP spent more than Rs 500 to 600 crores to distort Rahul’s image, but without spending anything, Rahul Gandhi got the support of the people all over the country through Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

Khader further said, “The people of our country liked the simplicity and leadership of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He has gathered people from all walks of life. The people of this country give priority, to harmony and trust and this is a sign of the future, of a better country”.

