Historic mega health camp concludes in K’taka



Chikkaballapura: The two-day mega health camp organised on May 14 and 15 at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka came to an end on Sunday. The event was recognised as a record in the World Book of Records.

A total of around 2 lakh people were screened and many were referred to tertiary healthcare centres.

The mega health camp dubbed Bruhat Arogya Tapasane and Chikitsa Mela offered free consultation, testing, diagnosis, and treatment to patients from economically weaker sections.

The mela was organised by Dr. K Sudhakar Foundation in association with State Health and Family Welfare, and Medical Education departments in coordination with the Chikkaballapur District Administration.

The camp was a unique initiative where many government and non-government entities came together to make it a success.

To support the initiative, more than 100 renowned institutions from across southern Karnataka, including 22 private hospitals, 13 private labs, 18 medical colleges, 8 super-specialty hospitals, 15 eye hospitals, 6 Ayush institutions, and 10 dental colleges participated in the event.

A total of 1,500 doctors, 1,500 nurses, 1000 lab technicians and para-medical staff were present at the camp.

The highlight of initiative was to provide free transport and food to people coming to the camp from surrounding talukas.

Any common diseases related to eye, ear, teeth, skin, bone, heart, lungs, diabetes, general surgery, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, liver, neurology, mental health, etc. encompassing communicable and non-communicable diseases were investigated and treated.

Medicines were provided completely free-of-cost and on the spot. Additionally, thousands of eye glasses and dentures were also given to patients who required them.

For conducting investigations suggested by doctors, provisions for comprehensive on-the-spot blood tests, 2D ECHO, ECG, mammograms and ultrasounds were made.

On the second day, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh who is also the party’s state in-charge visited the mela.

Speaking after the visit, he said, “There are thousands of doctors and healthcare staff and lakhs of patients are getting screened and receiving treatment in this camp. Such a massive visionary task is happening in such a planned way under Dr Sudhakar’s (Karnataka Health Minister) leadership. He is a true visionary and society will benefit from him.”

“Such a thing can only be done by a BJP minister as others are involved in blame games. Prime Minister Modi always asks party workers to serve people and today Dr Sudhakar has truly done this,” he added.

“I haven’t seen this sort of health camp elsewhere in the country and such camps must be conducted in every district,” Arun Singh said.

Speaking to media, K. Sudhakar stated that there are plans to extend this kind of a medical camp to other districts in Karnataka in the future. He also said that over 3 crore Ayushman Bharat cards are yet to be provided and will be distributed within the next 6 months.