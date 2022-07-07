History Made! First Time at Udupi Govt Hospital a 27-yr-old Woman gives Birth to Triplets

Udupi: A Siddi community woman of Ankola origin has given birth to triplets at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial and Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi.

According to the sources of Dr Madhusudhan Nayak district Surgeon, this is the FIRST TIME that triplets were born in the hospital, among which were two boys and one girl.

It is learnt that the woman was brought to the hospital after she went to labour and a team of doctors including Dr Kavisha Bhat, Dr Rajani Karanth,Dr Sooryanarayana,Dr Ganapathi Hegade and Dr Mahadeva Bhat performed a cesarean surgery on the woman, which was successful.

Hospital sources said the mother and the babies are doing fine.