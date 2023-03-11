History-sheeter hacked to death in TN

A history-sheeter, who was involved in several murders including that of a CPI functionary, was hacked to death in broad daylight in Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu.



More than 1,000 policemen have been deployed at Needamangalam, Tiruvarur, and other parts of Tiruchi district. Tiruchi police superintendent told media persons that three special teams are deployed to nab the assailants.

More than 1,000 policemen have been deployed at Needamangalam, Tiruvarur, and other parts of Tiruchi district. Tiruchi police superintendent told media persons that three special teams are deployed to nab the assailants.

With Rajkumar having connection with several gangs in Tiruchi and Madurai districts, police are on a high alert as there could be revenge attack to his murder which can trigger a chain reaction.

Rajkumar, 32, who was murdered on Friday, was the prime accused in the murder of CPI functionary Tamizharvan (51) on November 10, 2021.

Police had said that there was previous enmity between Rajkumar and Tamizharvan.

Sources in the police at Needamangalam in Tiruchi told IANS that it is not clear whether Rajkumar’s murder was a retaliation to the killing of Tamizharvan or as a response to other murders he had committed earlier.

Sources in the Police headquarters, in Chennai told IANS that the police will arrest those behind the murder of Rajkumar, and senior police officers led by the DGP of Tamil Nadu police, C. Sylendrababu will be meeting to discuss the recent development in Tiruchi.

