HJS plans ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Meet- SDPI Meets Top Cop to Ban the Meet & Remove Posters

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) plans ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Meet on Sunday, 12 March at Kadri Mallikatte Ground- SDPI Meets Top Cop/Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain to Ban the Meet, and not to allow the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Meet posters to be pasted on vehicles or hung in the City

Mangaluru: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) state convenor Guruprasad Gowda during a press meet said, ” Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) will hold an awareness meeting demanding the formation of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ at Kadri grounds, on Sunday, 12 March 2023. There is no separate ministry or commission to protect the majority of Hindus in India. Only Hindu temples are brought under the government system, but the churches and mosques are not under the government. The minorities receive funds based on religion. We are organising an awareness programme to enlighten the Hindu brethren,”.

Gowda maintained the event was not being organised given the upcoming assembly elections. “We have been conducting awareness programmes for Hindus for the last 15 years. We have organised more than 2,000 such programmes with permission,” he clarified.

SDPI LEADERS MEET POLICE COMMISSIONER KULDEEP R JAIN OPPOSING THE ‘HINDU RASHTRA’ MEET :

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leaders met city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain seeking strict action against HJS over its planned ‘Hindu Rashtra’ awareness meeting. SDPI leaders stated that HJS have been sticking posters in public places and on vehicles and have also released videos about the Hindu Rashtra awareness meeting.

According to SDPI State committee member Athaulla Jokatte, General Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathoor and others who met the top cop said that this is anti-national and an act of sedition. ” India is a secular and democratic country and the Constitution of the country strongly advocates the same. Identifying the country based on religion is illegal and is an act of sedition. Hence, the police should take the developments in this regard very seriously and should not allow such meetings to take place. Also, action should be initiated against HJS for sticking posters in public spaces thereby creating panic in society. The organisation must be banned,” they said.

In response, HJS accused the SDPI of issuing threats and maintained that they had submitted a memorandum to the city police commissioner. Dinesh Jain, an HJS member, raising his voice said “SDPI leaders are issuing threats. We urge the government to ban SDPI which is another face of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The Election Commission must prevent Shafi Bellare, a murder accused, from contesting,” demanded

