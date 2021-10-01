Spread the love



















HJV holds Massive protest against Cattle Theft and Cow Slaughter at Gangolli

Kundapur: Under the leadership of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, a massive protest was held against the cattle theft and cow slaughter at Gangolli here, on October 1.

Thousands of protesters took out a protest march from Gangolli port to Rama Mandir and demanded action against the cattle theft culprits. Speaking on the occasion, Chief secretary of Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) Karnataka, Ullas KT said, “Cow is a sacred animal in our country and we condemn slaughtering the cow. Recently some miscreants had uploaded a video of cow slaughtering on social media that had gone viral. The state government has brought the anti-cow slaughter bill which should be enforced strictly. The Hindu community is united in fighting against such acts. The police department should take strict action against those slaughtering cows”.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike Prakash Kukkehalli, Prashanth Nayak, Govinda Sherigar and others were also present.

