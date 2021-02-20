Spread the love



















HM Basavaraj Bommai Inaugurates Police Quarters in Karkala and Kaup

Udupi: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the police quarters in Karkala and Kaup on February 20.

After the inauguration speaking on the occasion, Basavaraj Bommai said, “A total of 16,000 constables and 630 PSIs will be recruited in the next three years. The process of recruiting about 6,000 constables is underway. The recruitment is going on at full swing, and 16000 constables will be added to the Karnataka State Police in the next three-years”.

HM Bommai further said, “The state cabinet has approved a 2% reservation for sportspersons in police ranks with 25% reservation for women. CEN police stations will be set up in all the policing units. Integrated FSL labs will be set up at the regional-levels to augment policing efforts in tackling different types of crimes, including cybercrimes”.

On the operational aspect, Bommai said that the state police war on drugs and the seizure of drugs in the last 10-months is more than it had seized in the last decade. Synthetic drugs, foreign drugs and players, drugs, arms and ammunition sold on the dark web are now fair targets for the state police. Lauding the efficiency the men in khaki have shown in this war, Bommai said that foreigners dealing with drugs are being hemmed by using special laws.

He said four FSL state of the art investigating centres in Belagavi, Mysuru,Mangaluru and Kalaburagi will be launched and these would help in detecting the cyber crime cases.

He also instructed the officials to take serious note on those who involved in communal violence.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Western Range IGP Dev Joythi Ray, Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan and others were present.