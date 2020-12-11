Spread the love



















‘HO..HO..HO..with Fr Muller Hospital Christmas Gift of ‘Health Check-Up Schemes’ All Ready to GO’!

‘HO..HO..HO..with Fr Muller Hospital Christmas Gift of ‘Health Care Schemes’ All Ready to GO’! The various Health Care Schemes with 25% Off will commence from 15 December 2020 and end on 15 January 2021.

Mangaluru: Joy of Christmas at the World of ‘Heal & Comfort’! That’s Right! Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. And locally, one health care institution that celebrates Christmas in grandeur and glitz., but this time in a low manner due to the pandemic, is Father Muller Charitable Institutions, with existence of nearly 140 plus years, with the motto “HEAL & COMFORT”.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who in the Christian religion, is also known as ‘The Son Of God’. Although there are many interpretations, the traditional narrative behind Christmas celebrations is that Jesus’ parents, Joseph and Mary, arrived at the city of Bethlehem, but had no lodgings. They were confined to a stable in an inn, which is where Jesus was born. This traditional narrative is known as The Nativity of Jesus. Children are given importance in Christmas, as they receive gifts from their parents and the famous Santa Claus, who has acquired a mythic status through the years and is celebrated with eagerness and enthusiasm by children, who are told that he will bring gifts for them by coming down the chimney and placing them right below the Christmas tree, on the night of Christmas.

And the true meaning of Christmas was depicted through carols at ‘ “Father Muller Christmas Release” – of ‘Annual Bulletin 2020′; FMCI Calendar 2021’; and ‘ New Health Check-Up Schemes’ held at Father Muller Charitable Institutions Decennial Memorial Hall on Thursday, 11 December 2020 at 3.30 pm. The programme began with a prayer by the students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, followed by a welcome address by Dr Jaya Prakash Alva-Dean of FMMC. “The focus every year is the same, i.e.; harmony and love to our brethren near and far. An outdoor activity every year has turned into an indoor activity. Though a small crowd, it’s a reason for everyone to celebrate and a moment to share our joy and gifts with each other” added Dr J P Alva.. He also gave a brief introduction of the day’s chief guest and then wished everyone gathered a Merry Christmas and a happy new Year 2021.

Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success. Thus the main event of the programme commenced with the Release of ‘Annual Bulletin 2020′; of FMCI Calendar 2021’; and ‘ New Health Check-Up Schemes’, the honors done by the Chief guest Dr John Edward D’silva-Director of Xavier Block of Science and Research centre at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, joined by Fr Richard Coelho-Director,FMCI; Administrators of FMCI namely- Fr Rudolph Ravi D’sa, Fr Ajith Menezes, Fr Roshan Crasta, Fr Syvester Lobo, Fr Nelson Pais, Fr Felix Monteiro (Spiritual Animator); Dean Dr J P Alva; Dr Uday Kumar-Medical Superintendent, FMMC; Dr Kishan B Shetty- Deputy Medical Superintendent; Sr Janet- Chief of Nursing., among others. The calendar and Bulletin were released from a replica of a mask to mean that the year 2020 has been a year of the mask and sanitizer, hoping the coming year 2021 will be the year where we shed our masks and look forward with hope.

Addressing the audience chief guest Dr John Edward D’silva said, “This Christmas programme should be unique and significantly celebrated amidst the pandemic. These days Christmas has become more commercial than spending time with family and following the true Christmas tradition. It’s not only Christmas, even other feasts have gone commercial. Christmas is not a celebration but a living that one has to embody in the heart than the outward commercialization of the festivities. All festivities have become an outward show but lesser a family and harmony event. If you understand the pain of others, then you are a true human. And Christmas is all about Sharing and Giving. If you work with a smile, then it’s Christmas. the work that you did with dedication, commitment and hard work, that is Christmas. If you provided good service and care, that is Christmas. And all such qualities could be found at FMCI, during Christmas celebration day”.

“Take time to pause today, to breathe deeply and reflect on what you already have, and to be thankful. For this is the season of Christmas, days of preparations and gatherings, a day brimming with anticipation and hope. It might be filled with laughter, and perhaps tainted with anxiety, but nevertheless infused with the universal expectation that tomorrow, after one more big sleep, we might rediscover the marvels of simple love, joy and humility. We celebrate Christmas to regenerate and to share our lives, and we do it by engaging in the most ordinary acts of love and joy: by sharing food, by spending some time with those closest to us, by offering gifts so that they might bring a little happiness to someone else. So let’s extend our hearts to the less-privileged, destitute and homeless, thus making Christmas the true meaning of Sharing and Giving” added Dr D’silva.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho said, ” Christmas season is the perfect time to share joy and peace among people. While our hospital celebrates 140 years of existence, the loyalty that inspires in providing care is a strength which helps to carry on the vision, “Heal and Comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect’. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and pro motive health care at the door steps of the community. Rejoicing in the coming of Jesus, we at FMCI would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed”.

Fr Coelho further echoed the joy of the birth of Jesus as a hinge in the pages of history, heralding a brighter and hopeful future for humankind. He said., “The true Prince of Peace was proclaimed by angels to the world and made flesh for us to see. The very nature of his birth should also make us realize the importance of simplicity and family. The Father Muller Charitable Institutions is a large and mighty family. We take care of each other and are by each other. Never is a day that we lay our head to sleep without a prayer for our family and the patients who form an integral part of the family. We have bravely fought this pandemic and will be a beacon to those who seek health. With the coming year’s calendar release, he wished a fruitful and joyous Christmas and new year to all. The health Checkup Schemes is for the use of many in search of health, in our every commitment to make healthcare affordable and far reaching”. .

The homeopathic Pharmaceutical Division calendar 2021, the most sought after by many was released by the director in presence of the gathering. The latest products manufactured both over the counter and prescription medicines have their place in the calendar. The calendar also helps promote the Homeopathic system of medicine for which the Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College Hospital and Research Centre is famous for. With the government support for the AYUSH system of medicine, homeopathic medicines have been the most sought after for chronic illnesses. FrRoshan Crasta was instrumental in bringing out the calendar with product detailing and revisions.

With the very burdening expense of getting health checkups and the increased stress by the COVID pandemic on the pockets of many, this time the Director and Administrator of FMMCH decided to dole out at 25% concession for the Christmas Health Check-up Schemes running from 15 December 2020- 15 January 2021. This is the first time ever that the institution has reached out with a whopping 25% concession for the health seeker. Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa expressed his wishes that more people come and avail this offer. The health checkups has 8 schemes: Child health, Adolescent Health, General, Comprehensive, Senior Citizen, Women, Complete Heart Checkup and Executive. The contact number for the same is 9449544661 between 7am and 4pm. The same scheme has been extended to the Father Muller Hospital- Thumbay.

Carols were sung by the MBBS 2015 batch consisting of Esha Nobbay, Michelle Noronha, Ann Elsa Neel – all three of 3rd MBBS and Tina Paul of 2nd MBBS; and a bevy of Homeopathic Students. The programme was meticulously and professionally compeered by Dr Saritha Lobo, assisted by Dr Chandralekha. Dr Mahesh was awarded a memento for his amazing work of art which depicts the life of the corona warrior under the surgical mask depicting the presence of god and his protection to humanity during the pandemic as a cover page for the bulletin. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Antony D’Souza, Dean Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences. In presence were the Administrators, Assistant Administrators, Spiritual animators, Principals, Heads of various units of FMCI, staff and students, who joined in the joyous Christmas celebration.

In conclusion, since Christmas is all about Sharing and Giving, Consider giving to a charity, instead of splurging on yourself or your partner. Turn your attention to those less fortunate, and recognise truthfully what you have. And, as you celebrate with family and friends, be thankful that you live in such a lucky and generally tolerant country. We recognise that the intense expectations around the day itself can lead, for some, to high anxiety. For all the baubles and tinsel, fairy lights and pretty carols, excellent food and good intentions, the simple act of convening can generate nervousness and drama in family gatherings. Ease back. If we can put aside the cynicism that tends to cloak our modern lives, withhold our annoyance at real or perceived grievances, and instead allow ourselves to indulge gently in the spirit of love, new life and joy, we might discover new ways to deal with our own worries. That is the miracle of Christmas. It is an opportunity not to be missed.

Team Mangalorean wishes everyone in the family of Father Muller Charitable Institutions in advance a MERRY MERRY CHRISTMAS and a HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR 2021! Ending this column with a medley of Christmas carols sung by the students of Father Muller Homeopathic College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru