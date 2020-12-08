Holding Placards Saying ‘Mangaluru Is With Farmers’ Political Leaders & Activists Stage Protest

Spread the love



















Holding Placards Saying ‘Mangaluru Is With Farmers’ Political Leaders, Organizations & Activists Stage Protest by Blocking the Highway for 10 minutes ( the time permitted by the police) near the Nanthoor Junction on Tuesday 8 December 2020 at 11 am



Mangaluru: Today, 8 December 2020 was Bharat Bandh, as farmer unions had given a nationwide closure, and leaders of 11 parties had agreed to support the farmers in this Bandh.The `Bharat Bandh’ call is a warning to the Centre by the farmers demanding the repealing of the Farm Laws passed in Parliament’s both houses.The Bharat Band call by the farmers is a nationwide strike call in protest against three agricultural laws or Bills passed by the Centre. The agitating farmers have stated that they want to observe a ‘peaceful protest’ and that there will be no disruption in emergency services like ambulances.

To the relief of the business communities and normal citizens alike, banking services across the country continue to progress unhindered as banking unions have withdrawn from the shutdown call. The Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks on Wednesday 9 December as five earlier rounds of talks failed to end the deadlock. The proposed bandh, which the farmer union didn’t want to cause problems for the common man, had decided to have the protest from 11 am -3 pm so that the office goers don’t face any trouble. The Union had also assured that the strike won’t affect the emergency services and family/social events planned by people – such as weddings etc. since it was a symbolic protest to register their opposition. It was also to show that farmers don’t support/accept some of the policies of the government,

The three Farm Bills that the farmers are protesting are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The farmers claim that these laws are the government’s covert groundwork to end the Minimum Support Price (MSP) model in the future and will give corporates total control over the agriculture sector. The Centre appeals in response to these allegations that these laws are, in fact, major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and help in the growth of the income of the farmers.

And locally here in Mangaluru, supporting the Bharat Bandh, several organisations including a bunch of Farmers’ Organizations, Congress, Kissan Congress, CPM, CPIM, DYFI., joined by a large number of social activists, staged a protest by blocking the National Highway near Nanthoor Circle on Tuesday, 8 December , which lasted for only 10 minutes, the time that was permitted by the police department. After the inauguration through the Road Blockade, the protesters along with the organization’s leaders moved to the side of the road, where the leaders addressed the gathering.

Following a brief introduction of the protest by Muneer Katipalla- leader of DYFI, District president of Hasiru Sene Raithara Sangha Oswald Prakash Fernandes said, “Even though a large number of farmers organizations along with a sea of farmers are protesting in New Delhi against the implementation of the three laws by the union government, action has been been taken by the union government against farmers by preventing them from entering the Capital, using tear gas. It should be noted that although the income of Farmers’ has not doubled, the income of the politicians and middlemen has doubled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown with a plan, asking everyone to sit at home to amend this bill, which looks suspicious. The worst part is that before passing those three bills the government didn’t even consult with the concerned people, which shows that the government is definitely an ‘Anti-Farmers Government’.”

Also speaking during the protest, Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “It is sad to note that for the last 12 days farmers have been travelling hundreds of miles on the streets protesting against the three farm bills implemented by the union government. By introducing such bills the government does not want the farmers to be happy, instead make the corporate big guys happy. The government is putting the farmers in hardship, and when farmers come forward with their demands, the government introduces such policies which are against farmers, thereby fully favouring the investors and corporate companies. The government has no time to meet the farmers and is reluctant to talk with them, in order to solve their issues, Only during election time they need farmers’ help through their valuable votes. This is how farmers are being neglected. We strongly urge the union government to scrap the three farm bills immediately, before more protests and unrest happen in the nation”.

The Mangaluru Police had made proper arrangements during the protest, so that the public and traffic were not disrupted. The police tried their best to ensure that the lives of the common people were not affected. The police had also warned that someone tries to shut down shops forcefully or block roads, legal action would be taken. Police had issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles; and made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people.

Raithara Sangha leaders Balakrishna Shetty and Manoj Shetty, CPIM leader Vasanth Acharya., Farmers’ Association leader K Yadav Shetty, DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla, Kissan Congress District President Mohan Gowda, Congress Mahila Party leader Ms Shalet Pinto, former MCC Mayor Ms Alfred Jacintha, Ex MLA Moideen Bawa, among others were present.

In conclusion, it looks like the Union government has been introducing a bunch of Anti Peoples Laws taking advantage of the Pandemic. The government introduced the three Farm Bills without any debate nor taking any opinion from the stakeholders. No discussions were held in the Parliament and finally the farm bills were passed with a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha in a most deceitful manner throwing all democratic norms to the winds. This is a lesson and an eye opener to all Indians, of the Autocratic and Arrogant manner in which a Single Party has trampled on the rights of its citizens to please a few crony Capitalists and Big Honchos.



