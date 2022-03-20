Holi celebrations halt after police officer dies of heart attack



Saharanpur: Holi celebrations at the Deoband police station came to an abrupt end when a senior police officer died of cardiac arrest.

According to police sources, the 40-year-old senior sub-inspector, Inderpal Singh, suddenly collapsed while he was playing Holi with his colleagues. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. His family has been informed. We immediately suspended Holi celebrations in every police station across Saharanpur district after his demise,” said the station house officer of the Deoband police station, Prabhakar Kenthuta.

The deceased is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. He was transferred to Deoband station from Meerut months ago.

Holi was celebrated in a big way in all police stations across the state on Saturday since the cops had been on duty on Friday when the festival was marked by a majority of people.