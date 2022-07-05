Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in DK and Udupi Districts on July 6

Mangaluru/Udupi: Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District, deputy commissioner of DK Dr K V Rajendra and deputy commissioner of Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for schools and colleges on July 6.

The decision comes after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state. Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over coastal Karnataka and northern Karnataka during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Marathwada on 6th and 7th July, and over northern Karnataka from 4th-6th July, predicted IMD.