Cops Seize 95 kg Illegal Beef Sold in a Shed, Seller Absconds

Mangaluru: As per police reports, the Mangaluru Rural police raided a shed where beef was being sold illegally in Arkula Kote of Arkula village on Sunday, 3 July 2022. While the beef seller absconded, the police were able to seize about 95 kilos of beef (meat), a weighing machine, a machete used for slaughtering, and a bunch of other things used for the illegal trade.

It is learnt that the accused absconder Bathish from SArkula was running the slaughterhouse in the cattle shed belonging to A K Khalib. A complaint has been filed in the rural police station, and more investigation is done, and police are trying to find the accused.