Spread the love



















Holy Cow! This COW Teaches Salutary Lesson to Rash & Reckless Drivers

Mangaluru: On Sunday, while I was returning back from Manipal, a bunch of people had gathered near Panambur- and out of curiosity I stopped and enquired what had happened. And I came to know that a speeding Mangaluru- Udupi service bus had knocked down a stray cow, and was badly hurt- and if proper treatment is done quickly, it would survive , if not it would succumb to injuries. At that moment, I remembered a whatsapp post of a video showing the tragic tale of a cow in Sirsi, sent to me by my friend a few days ago- and I thought why not share that story with our readers.

If you have heart this story will touch your soul, will leave you in tears. A cow has been blocking the bus that killed it’s calf. Here is a tragic tale of a cow in Sirsi… mortified by the death of its calf under the wheels of a government bus, the cow stops the bus without fail every time it comes to Sirsi. It does not do this to any other bus, and all this not for a day or two, but for over five long years. The cow who was grieved would initially butt the vehicle but soon starts to quietly chase it only across that path and make sure that the incident is not repeated. It is only that particular bus that the cow stops and chases. She does not disturb any other vehicles. The driver has tried multiple tricks to get rid of the animal and even repainted the bus entirely but the cow continues to track him.

The cow only stops the driver from speeding and goes back to her original spot once the driver has crossed that particular path where the accident occurred. People even chase the cow and threaten it with sticks but she continues undeterred. The bus depot authorities had even kept the bus in its Dandeli depot for a few days, but to no avail, the cow did the same when the bus came back. The authorities even changed the colour of the bus…but the cow recognized the killer bus even in its new colours…and every time, the cow mowed at the right tyre under which its calf was killed, as if asking the driver why he drove at fatal speed on that fateful day!

And every time it stands in front of the bus, slowing its progress through the Sirsi bus stand, as if reminding the driver that speed kills…and to drive carefully so that no other animal is hurt or killed again…This cow escorts the bus driver that killed her calf daily at the crossing and makes sure he drives safely! She just keeps walking slowly ahead of the bus and makes sure that the driver does not flout any rules or no one else is killed.

I hope truly this story will move you. The incident had taken place in Sirsi in 2015. It is truly an amazing tale which proves how we humans have no value for animal life but poor animals who cannot express their pain and grief resort to showing humans their feelings through simple actions.

Like this: Like Loading...