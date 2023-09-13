The Holy Cross Church of Kulshekar, known as ‘Cordel Church’, will celebrate its 150th Anniversary on September 14 and 17. Fr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, will lead the thanksgiving mass on September 14 at 5.30 p.m. Later, the day of all the heads, secretaries, ward heads, benefactors, and founders who have served in the parish will be celebrated. There will be a festive celebration on September 17. Bishop of Mangaluru Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha will offer the Thanksgiving service at 5.30 p.m.. That day will be celebrated as the day of all the priests and other religious people who have served in the parish, a release of the parish said. Senior citizens’ day, disabled people’s dCitizens’sDaystival, fancy fete, Non-Resident Indian day, and an all-religious meet will be held in the coming days to celebrate the anniversary.

Mangaluru: The Konkan coastal region was under the regime of Bidnur Keladi Naiks until the 17th century. In fact, Alupas, the regents of Na ruled the region between Kudupu and ‘Kudala’ (Koodi + Aala, Kodi + Alven, Kuriel or Kodiyal). Alupendra, one of the prominent regents, was given the title “Kulashekara Raja ” as he was based at this place (Kulashekara).

In the year 1865, Rev Fr Alexander Dubois took charge.s the parish priest of Milagres church and he learnt about the atrocities meted out against the Christians in the year 1799. But he was surprised to know that a few Catholics who survived, were worshipping a cross hidden in Cordel forest in Kulashekar. In fact, he retained the name CordHeword ‘Cordel’ meant ‘valley of love’ in French (Fr Dubois’ mother-tongue).

As the mother tongue of Milagres church, he had to travel for about 10 kms to spread the faith and to seek the poor. In fact, he was visiting VamanjoorHeelarai, Cordel, Anjelore and Valencia on barefoot. However, now there are churches in all the places mentioned above. Fr Dubois brought the cross which was revered and worshiped by the Catholics during worshipped lent times, to Kulshekar with great devotion and respect. As his plans of constructing a church at Milagres could not be materialized, he decided to construct the church in Cordel.

Fr. Clifford Fernandes -Parish Priest

Fr Ivan Peter Cordeiro- Asst. Parish Priest

Fr. Paul Sebastian D,Souza- Asst. Parish Priest

He laid the foundation stone for the church on September 14, 1873, which was also the day of the feast of Holy Cross. Aptly, he dedicated the e church to the Holy Cross. He also constructed the 14 stations (Way of the Cross), Pilate’s seat, Roman court, scourging at the pillar, Sephulcar and presbytery. Besides, he constructed a small pond and erected a sanctum sanctorum in which he placed a life size statue of Jesus (Ecce Holife-sizelso purchased 30 acres of land surrounding the area for future development works and planted varieties of saplings.

He spent about 60,000 Francs for all the work undertaken by him, which was given to him by his family members and his god-father. Later, he laid the foundation stone for the church building in the design of a cross. He procured the majestic bells, painted glasses and other artistic statues from Europe. However, as the construction work progressed, he ran short of money and he had to stop the construction work. His Assistant, Rev Fr Ladislas Deloz, too made attempts to continue the works, but in vain.

In the year 1877, the deadly Cholera struck Mangalore and Fr Dubois became busy in administering the sacrament of extreme function, serving the sick and burying the dead. Alas, the deadly disease did not leave him either. Within two days after he suffered from the disease, Fr Alexander Dubois passed away on December 12, 1877. The following day was the feast of Milagres parish and also the Kudupu Shashti. Thousands of people irrespective of caste and religion, between Milagres and Kudupu, rushed to Cordel to have a glimpse of the holy priest. He was laid to rest behind the present church, as per his wish. In this way, Kulshekar became “Frad Saib’s Cordel” and Fr Alexander Dubois became “Cordel’s Frad Saib” (Kullyarda Ajjer).

The Holy Cross Church is a Roman Catholic church situated at Cordel in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, India. It caters to nearly 6,500 people distributed in 32 Varados (Konkani: Wards). Although the church was not yet built then, the French missionary, Fr. Alexander Dubious, commonly known by the locals as “Frad Saib” served as the first parish priest of the Cordel parish from 1873, until his death on 12 December 1877.

The cross discreetly worshipped in the Cordel forest by the Catholics who escaped the Seringapatam captivity was ceremoniously brought by Fr. Dubois to the Cordel plateau, where the Cordel Church now stands. When his vision to raise a grand church at Milagres failed to fructify, he shifted his base to Cordel. He met the expenses of this work through 30,000 Francs given to him by his family and another 30,000 francs given by his godfather—which otherwise would have been utilized for Milagres. He laid the foundation stone for the church on 14 September 1873. The church was eventually opened in 1904.

The foundation for the construction of the church was laid on September 14, 1873. Kulshekar was then a part of Milagres Church. Alexander Dubois, parish priest of Milagres Church who was popularly called Frad Swamy was the founder of Cordel Church. He dedicated a total of 60,000 francs that he had acquired from his inheritance and from the pontificate towards completing the church works. On December 11, 1877, halfway through the work, while tending to cholera patients, he succumbed to the same disease. The then-Bishop A. Cavadini officially declared Kulashekara Church an independent centre on May 31, 1904, and appointed M. P. Colaco as the first parish priest of the church, the release added.

Now a unit of AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) exists under the church to facilitate alcohol addiction and to inspire reformaddictiono to lead a new life. Santacruz Convent of Bethany Sisters, RMI Convent, Little Sisters of the Poor Convent, and Ursuline Franciscan Convent, with St. Joseph Monastery of Carmel Priests are functioning under the parish. St. Joseph’s Primary School was first started by Frad Swamy at Kulashekara. In the beginning, along with Catechism classes, reading, writing, and mathematics were taught here. In 1881, it began to provide government-recognised education. The government recognition was received on December 28, 1893, and since then, the aided St. Joseph’s Higher Primary School has been imparting quality education to thousands of children.

St. Joseph’s English Medium High School was started at Kulashekara in 2000. These two schools function under the administration of the Catholic Board of Education. On the same premises, Sacred Hearts’ English Medium Higher Primary School and aided Sacred Hearts’ High Schools belonging to Bethany Educational Society also provide good education. Since its beginning, the parish has had many projects for the uplift of the poor.

The poor are helped through schemes like the house construction (revolving fund) scheme, the education fund, the health fund, and the Frad Swamy Fund. Apart from these endowments, funding is also provided from other sources. The parish has a fully equipped ‘Cordel Hall’, a ‘Cordel Open Auditorium’, the air-conditioned Frad Saib Hall and an air-conditioned Hall for holding meetings. There is also a large football field where many sports competitions are held, it said.

