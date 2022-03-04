Holy Cross Church-Cordel/Kulshekar Parishioners Join in Protest against Anti-Conversion Bill

Mangaluru: The Clergy along with a sea of Cordel parishioners and religious joined hands with the entire diocese of Mangalore in the silent protest against anti-conversion bill, attack on Christians and on their places of worship.

This silent protest in the form of a human chain took place on Wednesday 2 March 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. People formed a human chain from Padil junction to Kaikamba and Kaikamba to Baiturli holding lighted candles and placards. The Parish Pastoral Parishad and all the associations of the parish helped in the organization of this event.