Holy Rosary Church Kundapur Celebrates 450 years Jubilee with Solemnity and Grandeur

Kundapur: Solemnity and grandeur marked the celebrations of the 450 years Jubilee of Holy Rosary Church Kundapur on Thursday, October 7.

The solemn jubilee thanksgiving mass was concelebrated by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo along with Bishop of Shimoga Diocese Dr Francis Serrao, Chancellor of Udupi Diocese Fr Stany B Lobo, Fr Stany Tauro parish priest of the Church as well as other priests from Udupi, Mangalore and other dioceses.

In his homily, Bishop Francis Serrao highlighted the importance of the Rosary in our daily life and asked to follow the values of Mother Mary.

At the end of the mass, Fr Stany Tauro expressed gratitude to Bishop Gerald Lobo and all the priests who had participated in the solemn Jubilee mass. He also thanked all those who had helped in making arrangements for the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of the Parish.

Following the solemn Jubilee mass, a stage programme commenced under the presidentship of the Bishop. The programme began with a welcome dance. Fr Stany Tauro welcomed the gathering.

Past Parish Priest, Assistant Parish Priests, College principals, Church Vocations, former Vice presidents and Secretaries, 20 commissions Conveners, past and present Gurkars and Donors were honoured for their selfless service in their respective wards by offering them a shawl, garland and memento.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Francis Serrao expressed happiness to be part of the Jubilee celebrations and appreciated the progress that the parish has made during the last 450 years.

A Medical Fund, Souvenir and Hymns CD were released on the occasion to mark the 450 years Jubilee Celebrations.

In his presidential remark, Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo highlighted the meaning and importance of the jubilee. He said that the Jubilee includes five important elements, i.e. Remembrance, Return to God, Reconciliation with God and fellow beings, living according to the will of God and Jubilation or celebration.

He further said that the jubilee year is the gift of God. While celebrating the 450 Years Jubilee of the parish, the parishioners should remember the sacrifices that their ancestors made in order to build not only the church but the parish community and thank God for His blessings in bringing prosperity to the community.

In the last 450 years many parish priests, some of whom have passed away, have rendered their service to the parish. Besides, several priests have served as assistant parish priests. It was the leadership that was provided by the priests and the cooperation of the parishioners that enabled the parish to grow materially and spiritually. The faith that has been kept alive by those priests and parishioners should continue to flourish. The Bishop further said that Christ had come to this world with a mission and He wants us to continue His mission through our good and exemplary lives.

Veena Bhaskar Mendon president Kundapur Municipality, Sr Sangeetha Superior of St Joseph’s Convent, Fr Vijay J D’Souza, Assist. Parish Priest, L J Fernandes vice president of Parish Pastoral Council, Asha Carvalho secretary, Prema D’Cunha Coordinator and 20 commissions were present.

Felician D’Souza, Secretary of the Jubilee Celebration Committee proposed the vote of thanks. Wilson Olivera and Reshma Fernandes compered the programme.

