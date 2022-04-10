Holy Week Celebration at Milagres Church

We begin our Holy Week celebrations today. With the blessing of the palms and proceeding in procession we remember our Lord’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem when people laid palms to welcome him shouting Hosanna to the king of kings.

This week is dear to us Christians for it is in this week we deeply reflect on the love of God shown to us in the passion, death and resurrection of His Son, our Lord Jesus Christ. The foundation to our identity as Christians is laid in this week.

While we rejoice in God’s saving grace through his Son, we are also reminded that of our sinful state of life. Jesus through his suffering and death on the cross has redeemed us sinners from the bondage of sin and thus freed us once again to become the children of God. The glory once lost in Eden is restored by the unfathomable sacrifice on Calvary.

A procession with Jesus carrying the cross and Mary accompanying her Son closely reminds us that we too are an integral part in the journey Christ undertakes for the love of His people. Jesus’ command to His disciples ‘If you wish to be my disciple, take up the cross and follow me’ echoes in every step that we take in following Him. It is a reminder for all of us that unless we die to ourselves, to our comforts, our sins and passions of the world, we cannot rise like Christ.

The parishioners of Milagres also began their journey along with the rest of the church to closely accompany Christ in his final journey to victory. Fr Bonaventure Nazareth, the parish priest of Milagres church Mangalore celebrated the Eucharist and led this procession symbolic of our entry into the Holy Week.