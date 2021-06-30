Spread the love



















Home Guard attached to Mulky Police Station Severely Injured in Car-Tanker Accident at Udyavar

Udupi: Following close on its heels after a lady Home Guard attached to Mulky Police station was injured in a two-wheeler accident on 23 June, here we have yet another accident where a man Home Guard also attached to Mulky Police Station was involved in a car accident which took place at Udyavar near Udupi during the wee hours on Wednesday, 30 June at around 5.30 am.

The severely injured person in this accident is 27-year-old Rakesh. As per the report, Rakesh who was working on the night shift at Mulky Police station was returning back home after work in his car reg No KA 19 MA 8430 at around 5.30 am. While he reached Udyavar near Udupi, he rear-ended a gas tanker also moving towards Udupi. Due to the impact, Rakesh suffered serious injuries to his head and legs.

Rakesh was first admitted into the district government hospital at Ajjarkadu, Udupi, and since his condition worsened he was later shifted to Adarsha Hospital in Udupi City, where he is still in critical condition. Police are investigating the case.

