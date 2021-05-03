Spread the love



















Home Guards ‘Marshals’ get 200 Face Shields and N95 Masks from Rotary Club Hillside

Mangaluru : Couple of weeks ago, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in association with DK District Administration had deployed nearly 125 Home Guards as ‘Marshals’ who have been accompanying other officials to crack down on those violating Covid-19 protocols, and also educate the general public on strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. They are also helping in creating awareness of the deadly Coronavirus. In the City as many as 50 marshals are deployed by the district administration in all the 60 wards of Mangaluru City Corporation, who have been sensitizing people in preventing the spread of the pandemic by taking precautionary measures like the use of masks, sanitizers and maintaining hygiene.

Along with the marshals, MCC officials have been accompanying them, but the marshals are not authorised to impose fines, however, if necessary or in case violations Covid-19 preventive norms, fines will be slapped against the violators by the MCC officials. Apart from Marshals deployed in 60 Wards in MCC, there are also 10 each in Ullal and Puttur limits, 45 in Bantwal, Moodbidri , Someshwara TMC, Kotekar, Mulky, Belthangady, Vittal, Sullia and Kadaba Town panchayats. The Marshals on a couple of Sundays distributed nearly 100 face masks and red roses to people near the Fish Market on state bank road, and 100 masks and red roses at Thokkuttu junction. Prof M L Sureshnath, a social worker and ex-biology professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru , Ajay Kumar-a civil defence volunteer, and Alwyn Joel Noronha -a social worker and an entrepreneur had also joined in the campaign. This campaign will last until Covid-19 cases come down.

Appreciating the good work done by these Home Guards ‘Marshals’ the members of Rotary Club Mangalore-Hillside donated 200 Face Shields to these Marshals under the leadership of Rtn Suresh Kini-the President of Rotary Club Mangalore -Hillside, and also joined by Club members-Rtn Dinesh Mallya, Rtn Praveen Udupa, Rtn Ashok Rao and Rtn Sathish B K. Apart from donation of Face shields, Anil Nayak a businessman being a Good Samaritan donated 100 N95 face masks to the marshals. Speaking on the occasion, District Home Guards Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Chuntharu said, “I appreciate the king gesture and generosity of Rotary Club Mangalore Hillside President and members for donating the face shields, and businessman Anil Nayak for donating N95 face masks, which will be of great help for our marshals as they campaign to bring awareness on Covid-19. Rotarians are known for their extensive community service, and this help rendered to the home guards is greatly appreciated and will be remembered forever”

Rtn Suresh Kini speaking said, “Caring for and serving others is the best way to live because it changes not only other people’s lives, but also our own. Our Rotarian theme is to Serve to Change Lives. Our club has undertaken various community projects, and we are happy to be part of this project in donating face shields to the Home Guards ‘Marshals’ who are doing yeoman work as Covid Warriors in bringing awareness on Covid-19. All our Club projects have measurable and sustainable impacts, and we are happy to serve the community. We are trying our best to Increase membership, while also continuing our commitment to eradicating polio, fighting COVID-19, and serving our communities is an ambitious goal. We believe that Rotarians love challenges.”.

Prior to today’s programme of Face shields and N95 Masks donations, District Home Guards Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Chuntharu had made a visit to various spots where the Home Guards ‘Marshals’ are on Covid-19 Bandhobasth duty in Mangaluru limits and in outskirts of the City. He inquired on their health conditions and gave them moral support, and advised them to be safe during this pandemic, by wearing face masks all the time, and following social distance.

