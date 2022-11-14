Home Loan Balance Transfer Benefits You Stand to Gain From

Your home loan, which was once a lifesaver, can over time, age into being an unmanageable burden. It is, after all, a long-term commitment that can range over nearly three decades, which is a substantial chunk of an average working Indian’s life and work tenure. With interest rate hikes, inflation, evolving banking terms and other micro and macro factors, the original borrowing terms on your ongoing home loan can emerge to be daunting.

However, such a scenario isn’t an end-all for home loan borrowers, and there is always room for improving your current home loan terms through a home loan balance transfer. This procedure affords home loan borrowers the position to try and renegotiate the terms on their remaining home loan balance, such as the home loan interest rate, repayment tenor and others, by transferring the outstanding loan amount to a new home loan lender.

The new lender, in turn, repays your home loan balance to your previous lender, taking on the mortgage loan on themselves, where you repay the pending amount to them based on a new repayment schedule. Many a time, eligible applicants are also offered the chance to refinance their ongoing home loan with a top-up loan that can scale up as high as Rs. 1 Cr* and sometimes higher. This can be especially beneficial for new homebuyers who are looking for additional funding for furnishing their new home or renovating their old homes.

Many are unaware of this facility or are discouraged by the lack of information. However, home loan balance transfers are one of the most convenient features available to home loan borrowers, and they stand to benefit immensely upon using it. This article highlights the most prominent benefits that home loan borrowers can gain.

Features and Benefits of a Home Loan Balance Transfer

Here are some of the most promising benefits that a home loan balance transfer poses for those who are considering it. Have a look:

Competitive Home Loan Interest Rates

One of the fundamental reasons for switching lenders is often an unsatisfactory rate of interest that borrowers are currently stuck paying. Upon transferring your home loan balance to the new lender, you can request an interest rate revision if your home loan eligibility permits it. This can help you repay your home loan balance with manageable EMIs.

Attractive Refinancing Options

What’s more, home loan borrowers who meet the lender’s eligibility parameters can even avail of additional financing in the form of a top-up loan, which can go up to Rs. 1 Crore or higher. The interest rate on a top-up loan is similarly reasonable and helps you avail of funding within your budget.

Flexible Repayment Tenor

At the time of availing of your housing loan, you may have agreed to a certain tenor, but you may find that it no longer fits your financial standing. With a home loan balance transfer, you can expect to get a new repayment tenor as well – more suited to your needs, if you meet the lender’s eligibility criteria.

Availing of a home loan balance transfer is fairly easy, as home loan borrowers can opt for it as long as they’ve serviced their home loan for at least 6 months. It can pose a great relief if you are struggling with keeping up with your EMI commitments and can help you avoid repayment delays or defaults, which can threaten your propensity to get other loans and your financial stability both.

Ensure that you’ve taken every aspect of your home loan into account before choosing to transfer your home loan balance. The move only makes sense if you have a sizeable sum waiting to be repaid. However, if you’re towards the end of your repayment tenor, consider the costs of transferring and ensure that it doesn’t outweigh your repayment balance. Once you’ve done your diligence, apply for a home loan balance transfer at the earliest.