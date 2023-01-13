Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Confirms Arrest of Santro Ravi

Udupi: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday confirmed that after 11 days our team of police officials succeeded in arresting the accused Santro Ravi in Gujarat.

He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on January 13 evening, the minister said that the police formed four teams and succeeded in arresting Santro Ravi in Gujarat. After completing all the procedures he will be brought to Bangaluru, he said.

Many people had critized the government. We had given free hand to the police to arrest him. He should be severely punished. He will be produced before the Gujarat court and brought to Bangaluru tomorrow.

Santro Ravi had three times escaped from the police. The police are conducting an impartial inquiry and he will be punished. We are not yielding to any pressure or influence; those supporting him will also be arrested soon. I will not be able to give detailed information about the case. Higher police officials will give all the information soon, the minister said.