Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Inaugurates Police staff quarters in Udupi

Udupi: The State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurated the police staff quarters, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore at Udupi here, on October 9. The police quarters apartment complex contains 56 two BHK flats.

Speaking on the occasion Araga Jnanendra said, “The government is very much concerned about the police personnel which strives hard to maintain law and order in the state round-the-clock throughout the year. The present government has implemented the recommendations of the Auradkar committee report aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel”.

Araga Jnanendra further said, “After taking charge we have brought various developments in the police department. The police have been facing challenges of modern-day crimes and importance has been given to upgrade the force by providing modern equipment and technology to ensure that criminals are brought to book. The government has been releasing funds according to the needs for equipment and modernisation”.

Araga Jnanendra also said, “The government has planned to build 10000 houses for the police personnel under the Housing 2025 scheme. We have also planned to build 100 police stations at a cost of Rs 200 crores across the state. In the coming days 140 police stations will be upgraded”.

The Police Department has initiated a recruitment drive to fill vacant posts and also begun work on the up-gradation of police stations. All efforts are being made to make police stations people-friendly, he said.

A Bill has been passed in the legislature to curb online lottery and gambling. Provisions have been made to register cases as cognizable offences and soon this will come into force as an Act.

The Internal Security Division is also carrying out a special campaign to identify illegal migrants from Bangladesh and their residences are being verified, he said.

All police stations are directed to maintain accurate details of foreign nationals staying within their limits. The department is assessing whether they are students or employed professionals and is monitoring them. The government will not allow any illegal activity by foreign nationals. The police have carried out a special campaign to identify foreigners who are overstaying beyond their Visa period, he said.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, CDC president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, CMC president Sumithra Nayak, UUDA president Raghavendra Kini, IGP Western Range Devjoythi Ray, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M, SP Vishnuvardhan, SP CSP and ANF Nikhil, ASP Kumarchandra were present.

