Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slams state Cong chief for criticising top cop

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday slammed Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for criticising DGP Praveen Sood, saying it will affect the morale of the state police force.

“Shivakumar has made baseless allegations against DGP Praveen Sood,” he said while reacting on the matter, adding “it is not fair to target government officials in pursuance of selfish goals”.

“The support and welcome given to beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mandya district for the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has taken away the sleep of the Congress leaders.

“Shivakumar is desperate due to this development… and taking the pretext of installing an entrance by the name of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, who are said to have killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, and also criticised DGP Praveen Sood,” he said.

The Karnataka Home Minister further said Congress leaders do not have any guarantee of returning to power, and are showing concern for Tipu Sultan and hating Uri Gowda as per the policy of their party.

Shivakumar has demanded the arrest of the state DGP Praveen Sood on Tuesday for allowing the erection of an entrance in the name of Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda, both historical figures whom the Hindu activists claim to have killed erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

“During the visit of PM Modi to Karnataka to dedicate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Praveen Sood has allowed distortion of history by allowing an entrance to be named after Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda. A case should be lodged against him and he has to be arrested,” Shivakumar had said.

“This DGP is a nalayak (useless). He had heeded the demands of the government. Immediately, a case should be registered against him. The Election Commission should transfer him to a different place. He was there in the post for three years. Why is he still there?” Shivakumar charged.

“If Congress takes up an agitation, DGP will lodge 25 cases against us. Why isn’t the case lodged against those who erected the entrance? Let our government come to power. The legal action will be initiated against whoever worked as the puppets in the hands of BJP in the legal framework,” he said.

