Home Minister Bommai Inaugurates 6,000-litre Capacity Liquid Oxygen Plant in Udupi

Udupi: “The State Cabinet has approved a proposal to construct a new building for the District Government Hospital in Udupi with 250 beds and has also sanctioned additional medical and para-medical staff for the new hospital”, said home minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 6,000-litre capacity liquid oxygen plant near the District Government Hospital, Ajjarkad, Udupi on December 3.

Addressing the gathering Minister Bommai said, “After I had taken charge as the Udupi district minister, we had planned to upgrade the taluk hospital to the district hospital. Recently the state cabinet had approved for a new building with additional staff for the hospital. With this, the total beds in the hospital will go up to 250 from 124. The staff strength will go up to 195 from 129”.

Minister Bommai further said, “The old hospital building will not be demolished. The new building will come up near the present hospital premises in two years. The new building will have an operation theatre complex, laboratory facilities and in-patient wards. When the new building is ready, all facilities will come under the single roof”, he said.

After building the Oxygen plant, there won’t be a shortage of oxygen supply to patients undergoing treatment. The plant was built with an investment of Rs 50 lakhs. Liquid oxygen stored in the plant is converted into gas before it is supplied to ventilators through pipes. In case the plant runs out of oxygen, it can be refilled in a day or two by transporting oxygen by tankers from Ballari or Bengaluru.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, Udupi ZP president Dinakar Babu, Coastal Development Authority president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, CMC president Sumithra Nayak, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan DHO Dr Sudheer Chandra Sooda, District Surgeon Dr Madhusoodhan Nayak and others were present.