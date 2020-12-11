Spread the love



















Home Minister Shah may visit Bengal for 2nd time in 90 days



New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit West Bengal once again. Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on December 19 and 20, revealed sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This will be Home Minister Shah’s second visit to the state in the last one and a half months.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in the state on December 19 and 20,” an official from the West Bengal unit of the BJP told IANS. “During his two-day visit, apart from meeting party workers, he will also interact with the general public. The Home Minister’s visit will again infuse enthusiasm among the party workers the way it did the last time he visited the state,” said the source.

Before this, home Minister Amit Shah went to Bengal on a two-day visit on November 5. At that time, he had appealed to party workers to work towards achieving the target of winning more than 200 seats in the state. During the last visit, Home Minister Shah also interacted with public intellectuals and the general public to understand the state’s political climate.

This time round, the timing of Shah’s s visit is particularly significant because it comes just a day after the convoy of the party’s national president J.P. Nadda was attacked during a visit to Diamond Harbour on Thursday. BJP’s West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya also received injuries in the attack.

With the political temperature in the state rising in the wake of the attack on top leaders of the BJP, political observers in Bengal are reading between the lines about the real purpose of Shah’s forthcoming visit to Bengal.