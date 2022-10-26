Home Minister Shah to gift multi-crore projects to Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects of Haryana in Faridabad in Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects of Haryana in Faridabad on Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four projects costing Rs 6,629 crore.

These include laying the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crore, the inauguration of the Rail Coach Refurbishment Factory in Sonipat district costing Rs 590 crore, the country’s first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak for Rs 315.40 crore.

Besides, the Union Minister will also dedicate and inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will preside over the programme amid the presence of Union Minister of Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnav, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Union Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar.

Many senior officials of the Central and the state government will attend the programme.

The district administration has completed its preparations in view of the visit of the Union Home Minister.

Security has been tightened in adjoining districts.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Faridabad on October 27 and 28.

Some routes have also been diverted.

Like this: Like Loading...