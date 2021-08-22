Spread the love



















Home Secy reviews preparations for year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in UTs

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations of the Union Territories (UTs) for the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ during the period ending on August 15, 2023.

During the meeting, Bhalla stressed on the uniqueness of the events, linkage with freedom struggle, freedom fighters, and underlined that all the events must have extensive involvement of the public at large.

He also asked the UT administrations to give the programmes a concrete shape for inclusion in the Union Home Ministry’s calendar of events.

The chief secretaries and advisors to the UT administrations shared details of a week-long programme drawn around the theme of India’s freedom struggle while highlighting the culture, tradition and heritage of their respective UTs.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

Like this: Like Loading...