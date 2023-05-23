Homeless Man Creates His MUSEUM in Front of Artistic MURALS on University College Wall



Mangaluru: Curious about fun painted walls coming up around you in Mangaluru city? This is the handiwork of the growing tribe of artists who mix messages with fun. The white cube is not passé but some want to go beyond, whose canvas doesn’t fit into the confines of a gallery. In Mangaluru, this clique of young and restless are claiming the streets and walls and painting the town red. Look around and you will find it everywhere. On the walls of dilapidated buildings and walls, under flyovers, colleges, and even on the walls of a College and police station. The city is lapping up street art like never before. Artists’ take on urban life, auto rides, culture and politics now adorn various spots in the city.

And one such wall that got a facelift with amazing murals is the 1350 ft long compound wall from Government Wenlock Hospital to the Clock Tower in the City. A team of 25 artists and volunteers of Aaditatva Arts-Mangaluru geared up to give a new look to this wall. The artists gave an extreme makeover to this wall with paintings showing Kambla (Buffalo Race), the Culture and Tradition of Kudla, the City’s Coastline, Venkataramana Temple Car Festival etc, and also messages to bring awareness on keeping Mangaluru clean. These artists infused the neglected and dilapidated walls with new life. These artists worked in association with Ramakrishna Math in painting this wall to mark as part of the Swachh Mangaluru campaign.

Apart from presenting Rambla and kool anka (cock fight), the paintings presented messages related to education and the objective of Swachh Mangaluru. Prime colours were used to make the paintings more appealing. This was a voluntary work and the artists used normal acrylic paints for their masterpieces. The idea behind the artwork was to preserve an art form and also create awareness among the people to preserve their surroundings and lead healthy life. The initiative was aimed at keeping the area from turning into a garbage dump.

This was also a way for artists, who are associated with Swachh Mangaluru for several weeks, to display their art. The wall that is painted sends a message of harmony, peace and progress, which are the essence of our social lives. But unfortunately, the great work and talents put in by these artists have been blocked by unwanted garbage, including boxes, plastic bottles, cardboard, old toys etc, which is the work of one or two homeless persons, having displayed their garbage items along the stretch of the wall of University College (former Government College)- making it look like a MUSEUM?.

And this pathetic condition in front of the murals has been there for the last so many weeks, and no one from the district administration nor Mangaluru City Corporation has taken any action, thereby making a mockery of the beautiful paintings done by these artists. The waste stored by the ragpickers in front of the wall of murals gives a bad look to the paintings, and it is nothing but total abuse. The waste is also a nuisance for pedestrians using the walkway in front of the wall. Why even build a footpath if it is encroached on by these homeless who have encroached the area?

Hope this report will awaken the concerned city authorities and see that action is taken in clearing all the mess lying in front of the paintings/murals, thereby not blocking the artistic talents displayed on the wall by these young artists.

Like this: Like Loading...