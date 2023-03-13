Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka to Grace 41st Annual Convocation of Mangalore University

Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka and the Chancellor of the University His Excellency Thawar Chand Gehlot to Grace 41st Annual Convocation of Mangalore University to be held on 15 March .03.2023 at 11.00 a.m. in “Mangala Auditorium”, Mangalagangotri

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, the Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University said, ” The 41st Annual Convocation of Mangalore University will be held on 15 March 2023 at 11.00 a.m. in Mangala Auditorium, Mangalore University Campus. Prof. S. C. Sharma, Director of, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address. Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka and the Chancellor of the University His Excellency Thawar Chand Gehlot will preside & confer the degrees to all the candidates. Dr Ashwath Narayana C. N., The Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka and the Pro-Chancellor of the University will be present and grace the occasion”.

” During this convocation, Mangalore University will award one Doctor of Science degree (Zoology), and 115 Doctor of Philosophy degrees (Arts- 29, Science- 61, Commerce- 22 and Education – 03). Out of 115 PhD candidates, 55 (48%) are women candidates and 60 (52%) are men candidates, in this 7 men are foreign nationals. There will be 55 Gold Medals and 57 Cash Prizes. There are 199 Ranks, out of which 71 students are 1st rank holders (P.G.- 53 & U.G. –18: Arts- 17; Science & Technology- 41; Commerce- 09; Education- 04)” added the Vice Chancellor.

VC further said, ” The particulars of the total number of candidates who appeared and passed during 2021-22 in various examinations conducted by Mangalore University are -A total of 28,520 candidates appeared for the University examinations and 23,020(80.72%) have passed. The Course wise statistics are – in the P.G. out of 5,069 candidates who appeared, 4,526 (89.29%) have passed and out of 23,336 U.G. students who appeared, 18,379 (78.76%) have passed. Out of 4,526 P.G. students who have passed, boys account for 1,186 (20.20%) and girls represent 3,340 (73.80%). Similarly at the U.G. Out of 18,379 candidates who passed, 6,911 (37.60%) are boys and the remaining 11,468 (62.40%) are girls. About the gender composition, out of 23,020 total candidates who passed, 8,157 (35.44%) are boys (Pass percentage of boys 73.44%) and the girls represent 14,863 (64.56%) (Pass percentage of girls 85.35%)”.

” As far as total performance in the University examinations is concerned, out of 22,905 (Except PhD) candidates who passed, 9,043 (39.48%) account for distinction/O+/O grade, 10,512 (45.90%) are first class/A+/A Grade, 2,440 (10.65%) are second class/B+/B grade and the remaining 910 (3.97%) belonged to pass class/C grade. A total of 4,535 candidates appeared for the Autonomous Institution examinations and 4,343 (95.77%) passed. The Course wise statistics are – in the P.G. courses out of 1,278 candidates who appeared, 1266 (99.06%) have passed and out of 3257 U.G. students who appeared, 3077 (94.47%) have passed. In total, out of 33,055 candidates appeared and 27,363 (82.72%) students Passed. D.Sc., PhD candidates, Gold Medalists and First Rank, Cash Prizes holders will receive their degrees in person. The degree certificates of all eligible students, who have paid the fee, will be sent to the concerned departments/colleges by the second week of April 2023″ added VC Prof Yadapadithaya.

Prof Raju Krishna Chalannavar-the Registrar (Evaluation) and M P Umesh Chandra-the Chairman of the Mass Communication & Journalism Department, both at Mangalore University were present on the dais during the press meet.

