Hon’ble Minister Of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal Visits New Mangalore Port Trust

Mangaluru: Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Minister of AYUSH visited New Mangalore Port Trust on 24th September 2021. He was accompanied by Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP Dakshina Kannada. The dynamic Minister reviewed the performance of the Port and was briefed by Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPT on the Infrastructure Projects and other proposals for enhancing the productivity of the Port. The visit was a part of series of visits to all the Major Ports of the country ever since he took charge of the new portfolio in July 2021. During his visit, Shri Sonowal has overseen the developmental works at the port and expressed happiness over the Port. Later on, he had a meeting with the Port management and reviewed the performance of the Port and its future expansion programmes.

The Hon’ble Minister inaugurated the following programmes.

Laying of foundation stone for the work of modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate

Laying of foundation stone for constructing Truck Terminal in the Port.

Dedication of Business Development Centre building at the Port.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as a part of Celebration of 75th Year of Independence

Laying of foundation stone for the work of modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate:

New Mangalore Port Trust has 3 gates on East, South and North of Custom Bond area for receipt of EXIM Cargo and evacuation of import cargo. The East gate U.S. Mallya Gate named after the founder of the Port was proposed for modification. The gate complex will be constructed with

ground plus 2 floors having the following provisions.

1. Two-wheeler movement lane, Four Wheeler movement lane, Truck movement lane, Pedestrian Lane, Provision of RFID system, radiological monitoring equipment, boom barriers etc. CISF Inspector office, Custom office, frisking room, office room on both exit and entry gates.

2. First Floor & IInd Floor: 4 office rooms will be provided which are proposed for CC TV monitoring office. CISF offices, Control Room etc.

3. The agreement cost of the work is 3.22 crores. The expected date of completion is on 31.3.2022.

4. Advantages of modification of Gate:

1. The traffic movement would be eased.

2. Accidents would be eliminated

3. Trucks waiting time in the gate would be eliminated.

4. Better monitoring/management of disasters if any.

Laying of foundation stone for constructing Truck Terminal in the Port.

Due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing in the Port. The Port hinterland is connected with three main railway lines and also with three National Highways i.e. NH-66, NH-75 & NH-169.

It is observed that daily around 500 numbers of trucks are moving to and fro for evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside DK district and Karnataka State. Though New Mangalore Port had provided parking facilities of 12,000 sq. mtrs for these trucks near Customs House, accommodating about 160 Nos., the existing parking areas are found to be insufficient. Near KK gate hard surface truck parking terminal was proposed & completed for an area of 16000 m2 at the cost of 2 crores. Additional truck parking area of 17000 m2 would be developed at a cost of 1.9 crores. The Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, dormitory at the project cost of Rs 5.00 crores in 2022-23. The advantages would be

1. Truck Parking on the highway side would be avoided

2. Basic Amenities to truck drivers, results in reduction of accidents.

3. Scientific movement of trucks from parking terminal to loading area in the Port.

4. Reduction of theft of batteries and tyres of the truck.

5. Ease of traffic congestion on the roads and Port premises.

Further, the Port has planned to provide PQC for the completed truck parking terminal in the Budget estimate 2022-23 for an amount of Rs. 4 Crores.

Business Development Park for Export and Testing Centre at New Mangalore Port under ASIDE Scheme

The Export Cargo handled in the Port needs Testing and certification from various Authorities before exporting. Presently, the testing centers are located at Mysore, Mumbai and other locations and tests are carried out by the agencies before shipment. In order to facilitate shipment in New Mangalore Port Trust and to bring all the facilities under one umbrella, Business Development Park for Export and Testing Centre was proposed.

Accordingly, the proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Department of Commerce to provide assistance under ASIDE (Assistance to States for Infrastructure Development of Exports) Scheme. The Ministry of Commerce considered the Port’s proposal and accorded approval for providing assistance of 75% of the cost of the project i.e. 15.00 crores. The total expenditure incurred for the project was 25 crores.

The Business Development Park comprises the following facilities on pile foundation along with two lifts, fire fighting System, and landscaping etc.

A) parking at stilt floor,

B) conference hall,

C) Restaurant

D) Post Office, Bank

E) Customs and port offices

F) Custom House Agents

G) logistic offices

H) The testing center building

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as a part of Celebration of 75 th Year of Independence

To commemorate 75 years of Independence of the Country various competitions were conducted for school children studying schools in the vicinity of the Port in view of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Hon’ble Ministers gave away the prizes to the students who won the competitions and appreciated the participation level of the students and their love towards the Country.

Chairman Dr. A. V. Ramana & Dy. Chairman Shri K. G. Nath were also present at the juncture and gave away prizes to the winners.

The Hon’ble Minister interacted with various stakeholders of the Port. While addressing the stakeholders, the Minster assured on further smooth transactions & promote ease of doing business by further streamlining procedures in the Port.

