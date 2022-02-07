Honduran President tests Covid positive



Tegucigalpa: Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite receiving a negative test on Saturday, a test on Sunday returned positive, she said in a tweet.

The President added that she will work from isolation with mild symptoms, reports Xinhua news agency.

Castro’s husband Manuel Zelaya, who served as the President from 2006 to 2009, tested positive for the virus at the beginning of January.

As of the beginning of this week, Honduras had reported 397,548 cases and 10,548 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.