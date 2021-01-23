Spread the love



















Honey bee attack leads 3 people, greedy for having a selfie, drown in Malaprabha Canal

Hubballi, (UNI): A desire to take a selfie along water flowing in a Malaprabha canal led to the drowning of three people as a honey bee attacked forcing them to jump into the water on Friday evening.

Police said on Saturday that the deceased have been identified as Rymand Clement, Johnny and Gajanan. All hailed from Hubballi.

It was stated that five members of a team went for a photo shoot in the canal and while returning, honey bees attacked them. Four slipped and fell into the water while trying to escape from the attack. However, girl Nithasha was rescued by a shepherd.

After receiving the information, Tasildar Prakash Naashi visited the spot. Due to dark, the search operation was stopped last night and resumed today. With the help of the Fire force, the bodies were retrieved today.

Police have registered a case in this connection.