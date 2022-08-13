Honey trap case: Upcoming Kannada actor arrested, case against 2 young woman in K’taka



Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested an upcoming Kannada actor for his alleged involvement in honey-trapping a 73-year-old industrialist and extorting money from him, police said on Saturday.

The arrested actor has been identified as Yuvaraj a.k.a Yuva, a resident of J P Nagar in Bengaluru. Two strangers and as many friends of his — Kavana and Nidhi — have also been booked.

According to police, the aged industrialist came in touch with accused Kavana four years ago. She, in turn, introduced Nidhi to the elderly man a week ago. The industrialist was in touch with both Nidhi and Kavana over WhatsApp messages.

The two young women had sent their hot photos on the chat and the old industrialist to lure the man.

Meanwhile, the industrialist got a message from Nidhi to meet her at a certain place on August 3. When he reached the designated place, two strangers had barged inside his car claiming themselves as special wing police officers.

They claimed that a complaint had been lodged regarding his WhatsApp messages to Nidhi and Kavana. They also stated that if he is giving them money, they would close the case.

The industrialist had given Rs 3.40 lakh once and later had given Rs 6 lakh to the accused. Later, they extorted Rs 5 lakh more by threatening to share the screenshots of his chat with his family members.

When the accused continued to demand for money, the industrialist lodged a police complaint with Halasuru Gate police.

Investigations have revealed that after observing messages between the industrialist and his friends Nidhi and Kavana, accused Yuvaraj posing as Nidhi started sending lewd messages to the industrialist.

He planned the honey trap and extortion. Police are suspecting that accused Kavana and Nidhi aided Yuvaraj and gathered information on two strangers who posed themselves as cops and indulged in extortion.

