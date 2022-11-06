Honey trap gang busted in B’luru; woman arrested, 4 absconding

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have busted a honey trap gang and arrested a young woman in Bengaluru on Sunday. Police have launched hunt for four gang members.

The arrested woman is identified as Priya. The arrest was made following a complaint by one Dilip Kumar.

Dilip got introduced to the accused woman through social media. She asked Dilip to visit her house and told him that she is alone.

Dilip when walked into the trap at Priya’s residence, and four men came in and threatened him with a knife.

They made him stand next to the accused and took photos and videos. They also threatened him that if he does not listen to them, they would upload his photos on social media.

Dilip gave them Rs 26,000, his iPhone and car key. He got the money transferred through UPI from his brother. The accused had asked for Rs 60,000 to return his car key.

Dilip had lodged a complaint with Sadduguntepalya police station regarding the incident. The police have arrested accused Priya and launched hunt for others.



