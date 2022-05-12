Honey-trapped IAF jawan held for espionage



New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan for allegedly leaking sensitive information to a woman, officials said on Thursday.

The Jawan, identified as Devendra Sharma, was working as an Airman with the Indian Air Force in Delhi.

Crime Branch sources said the accused Sharma was first honey-trapped by a woman and later asked to share secret information of the IAF. “He was caught in a honey-trap through social media,” sources said.

They further said that accused Sharma was first detained on May 6 and the police have since then been probing the matter and have now unearthed the conspiracy.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that some suspicious transactions were made in his wife’s bank account.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is being currently probed in the whole matter.

Notably, it is not the first time that a defence personnel has been honey-trapped by the ISI handlers. Pakistani intelligence agencies are always working to corner India and fetch sensitive information about India’s security apparatus by honey-trapping young personnel.