Honeywell Center of Excellence (CoE) for Women Empowerment Launched in Sahyadri College

Honeywell Center of Excellence (CoE) for Women Empowerment Inaugurated in Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru by ICT Academy

Mangaluru: Recognising India’s need for a future ready workforce, Honeywell Center of Excellence for Youth Empowerment / Women Empowerment was inaugurated in Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management (SCEM), Mangaluru by ICT Academy. The center aims to empower the students of the institution with digital skills such as Big Data Analytics, AI, ML, RPA etc. The Center of Excellence will train 100 students on advanced technologies, provide global certification from tech giants, facilitating placements for certified students.

As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work, new tech-tools are increasingly being adopted. This globally recognized certification program will benefit engineering, arts and science colleges in tier 1 & 2 cities of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, and budding bright students from rural and marginalized sections of the society. Dedicated centers for students demonstrates ICT Academy’s commitment towards women & youth empowerment, with the objective of realizing a diverse and inclusive workforce in the country.

The training program comprises 100 hours of learning and opportunities for the students to participate in the hackathons, and youth empowerment summit. Apart from the students four faculty members will be trained on the advanced technology.

Ashish Gaikwad, President, Honeywell India said, “Honeywell being a technology leader, is deeply committed to educating the younger generation with the right knowledge especially in STEM Programs. It is our desire that these technology programs must be affordable and accessible to all sections of the society, all get access to high quality education to pursue better careers and build a better life. From this point of view this engagement with ICT Academy in upskilling 5000 young lives is a significant step for us.”

Speaking about this initiative, Suresh Babu L, Head – Government and Corporate Initiatives, ICT Academy said, “Technology has become part of every business. As technologies evolve, skilling will be key to employment and economic development. At ICT Academy, we continuously strive to develop a sustainable skill ecosystem right from the bottom of the pyramid by collaborating with corporates, government, and academia. This program is a step forward to serve society and will enable needy students to get trained in technologies required in the fourth industrial revolution.”

Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman; Dr. Manjappa Sarathi, Director- R&D, Consultancy, and Dr. Rajesha S, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru expressed their gratitude to Honeywell and ICT Academy for setting up the Centre of Excellence for “Women Empowerment”, which is a CSR Initiative of Honeywell. This Centre of Excellence will help the students to learn the UIPath Certified RPA Associate, which is the need of the hour skill in the industry. Through this Centre of Excellence hundred underprivileged students in the institution learn the technology and get the global certification Program at Zero cost. They are also supported with the placement assistance at the end of the program.

The program is led by Dr. Anush Bekal, Associate Professor & Head, Dept. of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) who is the Project In-charge for Honeywell Center of Excellence at SCEM, supported by Ms. Sumiksha Shetty, Asst. Professor, Dept. of ECE; Ms. Vanishree B S, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE); and Ms. Shwetha S Shetty, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Information Science and Engineering (ISE).

Vishnuprasad, State Head, ICT Academy, Rohit Kajava, Relationship Manager, ICT Academy, Dr. Nalini Rebello, Professor & Dean Academics; Dr. Shantharaj, Professor & Dean Examinations; Dr. Mustafa Basthikodi, Professor, Dept. of CSE; Dr. Ravichandra K. R, Professor & Head, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. Pushpalatha K, Associate Professor & Head, Department of CSE; Mrs. Shreelatha U A, Academic Administrative Officer, faculty fraternity along with the registered students for the program were present during the occasion.

