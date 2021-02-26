Spread the love



















Honorary Awards of Tulu Sahitya Academy to be presented at Ravindra Kala Kshetra-Bluru on 7 Mar

Mangaluru : The honorary awards for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will be presented on 7 March 2021 at Ravindra Kala Kshetra- Bengaluru. The honorary award ceremony will be inaugurated by union minister D V Sadananda Gowda. Minister of fisheries S Angara, former minister C T Ravi, vice president of Dharmasthala educational institutions D Surendra Kumar, MP Narayan K and entrepreneur Yadav Kotian Permude will grace the occasion.

For the year 2018, Lalitha R Rai (Tulu Literature) Rathnakar Rao Kavoor (Tulu Drama) and A K Vijay (Tulu movie) will be presented the honorary award, and Shantharam V Shetty (Manna Bajano Tulu Poetry), and Rajashree T Rai Perla (Kombu Tulu novel) will be presented the book award. For the year 2019, Dr S R Vignaraj (Tulu Literature), the late Thimmappa Gujran (Tulu Yakshagana posthumous), and Guruva Koraga (Tulu folk) will be presented the honorary award, and Kushalakshi V Kulal (Pani Mutthu Maale, Tulu poetry) will be presented the book award. For the year 2020, Ramachandra Baikampady (Tulu literature), Tungappa Bangera (Tulu drama), and Anand Poojary (Tulu folk) will be presented the honorary award, and Dr K Chinnappa Gowda (Kelepu Perade Kelepu Tulu poetry) will be presented the book award.

“Yogesh Shetty Jeppu, Naveen Shetty Yedmemaar, Ramesh P Mettinadka, Nagaraj Bhat Bantwala, Bharath Soundarya, Subhash Nayak and Deepak Padukone, will be presented special youth achievers award 2020. Tanushree Pithrody (Yoga), Sannidhi T Rai Perla (Art form) and Takshil Devadika (Folk) will be presented Baala Prathibha award 2020. Tulukoota Kuwait (Overseas) Tulu Sangha Baroda , Bengaluru Tulu Koota, Tulukoota Udupi and Sri Subramanya Mahaganapathi Sports Club Thokur Haleyangadi will be presented with the organization award 2020.

The honorary award consists of Rs 50,000 cash prize, shawl, garland and citation. The book award consists of Rs 25,000 cash prize, shawl, garland and citation.



