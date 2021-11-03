Honorary Doctorate to Silver Medalist Paralympian from NITK at 19th Annual Convocation

Spread the love



















Honorary Doctorate to Silver medalist paralympian, Bureaucrat & NITK Alumnus Suhas L Yathiraj from NITK at 19th Annual Convocation

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, K Umamaheshwar Rao, director, National Institute of Technology ( NITK)- Surathkal said, ” NITK Surathkal will confer an honorary doctorate upon its alumnus, bureaucrat Suhas L Yathiraj, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games. He will be awarded the degree during the 19th annual virtual convocation of the institute scheduled on Saturday, 6 November. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union minister of education, will be the chief guest and K Sivan, chairman, ISRO, will be the guest of honour”

.Rao further said, “This is the first time in the 60-year history of the institution, that an honorary degree has been conferred. The senate had approved it based on the extraordinary achievement of alumnus Suhas L Yathiraj. He is a BTech in computer science from the 2004 batch. He bagged the silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in the men’s singles badminton SL4 event. He is the deputy commissioner of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. A total 1,681 candidates will graduate at this convocation, which includes 120 PhDs, 766 postgraduates and 795 BTech students”.

“Despite the pandemic, NITK has continued to complete its academic activities as per schedule, through the Integrated Resource and Information System (IRIS), an MIS platform developed in-house using open source software by the faculty and staff. During 2020-21, more than 92% of undergraduate students and 55% of postgraduate students have been placed in prominent organisations through campus placements. On reopening the campus completely, currently final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students have arrived on campus, but the campus will open in phases, and will reopen fully in December 2021” added K Umamaheshwar Rao

About SUHAS LALINAKERE YATHIRAJ :

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, born 2 July 1983 in Hassan, is an professional Indian Para-Badminton player currently ranked world No.2 in Men’s Singles and Silver Medalist in SL-4 category in Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Suhas is also an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, he is presently serving as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar. He has also served as the District Magistrate of Prayagraj. He became National Champion after winning Gold Medal in Men’s Singles category at 2nd National Para Badminton Championships held at Varanasi in March 2018.

At the 2016 Asian Para Badminton Championships, Beijing, China, he became the first Indian bureaucrat to win a professional International Badminton Championship. He won gold beating Hary Susanto of Indonesia in the finals when he was serving as District Magistrate of Azamgarh. He came to International attention when he won gold and became the first ever serving Indian bureaucrat to represent and win a medal for India at global level.

In December, 2016, he became the recipient of Uttar Pradesh’s highest civilian honor, the Yash Bharti,which he received on 1 December 2016 from the erstwhile Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav. On 3 December, World Disabilities Day, he received an award from the state government for his performances in para sports. He also holds a distinctive record for winning many awards while serving in his official capacity.

His early schooling happened in Dudda near Hassan district. He did most of his secondary education in DVS independent college Shivamogga. He graduated from National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, Karnataka in Computer Science and Engineering branch in 2004 by scoring First class with Distinction. Suhas is married to Ritu Suhas, who got selected as Mrs U.P in Mrs. India 2019 contest, a PCS officer currently posted as ADM (Administration) in Ghaziabad. His daughter Saanvi is 5 years old and son Vivaan is 2 years old. His wife has also been awarded for excellent work in voter awareness in general elections.

Awards added to his credit are – Yash Bharti, highest civilian honour of UP.; Best Para Sportsperson, by State government of Uttar Pradesh on World Disability Day on 3 December 2016 in Lucknow; Memento felicitation by president BAI (Badminton Association of India) during PBL (Premier Badminton League) in Lucknow on 6 January 2017. On the occasion of National Sports Day, 2017 (August, 29th, 2017), he was given special award by Hon’ble Chief Minister, UP for winning International Medals for the Country and also received a cash prize of 10 Lac rupees and appreciation certificate.

