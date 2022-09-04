‘Hope I didn’t suck at it’, says singer Jonita Gandhi on acting debut



Chennai: Popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has turned an actress with director Vinayak V’s film, ‘Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream’, has called working on the film a ‘fun experience’.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on acting in a film, the singer turned actress said, “So I did a thing… Say hello to Piku! Watch out for my appearance in ‘Walking Talking Strawberry Icecream’.

“It’s a small but fun role and I hope I didn’t suck at it. Such a fun experience with a lovely team. Happy to add a checkmark beside “act in a film” on my bucket list!”

The film, which features four other women in the lead roles, is being produced by director Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Only recently, the director had announced the names of all the actresses who were part of the project.

Vignesh Shivan had, in his announcement, said, “Glad to have Riya Suman as Ketika in our ‘Walking Talking Strawberry IceCream. With the very beautiful Chahar Malti playing Anamika, Vaishnavi as Sangamithra and Rachael as Tejon Maya. Bringing to you all of these talents together from Rowdy Pictures.”

On launching Jonita Gandhi as an actress, Vignesh Shivan had said, “‘WTSI’ introducing the very famous, pretty and extremely talented Jonita Gandhi as an actor this time in our dearest film from Rowdy Pictures.”

Like this: Like Loading...