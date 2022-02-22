‘Hoping Hijab Controversy will End in a Peaceful Way’- Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama Committee

Mangaluru: The hijab controversy that started in Udupi has become a national topic of discussion. Women who prefer covering their heads, explain to Ifrah Mufti why they are justified. This row erupted on January 1, at the Government PU College in Udupi in Karnataka, where six female students claimed that they were not allowed to enter classrooms wearing the hijab. They addressed the media and said that the college authorities had refused to let them in with their faces covered. These students then protested against the college authorities, which led to other students raising their voice. Following this protest by the burqa-clad students, a large number of female and male students started demonstrating. This demonstration involved the use of saffron scarves.

Several petitions were filed in Karnataka High Court on January 31, in which Muslim students sought the right to wear hijabs in classrooms under Article 14, 19 and 25 of the Constitution of India. The court first heard this on February 8. The Karnataka government justified the ban on hijab in classrooms under its 1983 Education Act. Even after the high court’s interim order, the controversy did not end. Some students maintained that they should be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab and burqa. Amidst all the controversies, there have been never ending protests, press meets, awareness programmes etc- and yet another press meet on the same Hijab issue

Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, S P Hamza Saqafi, the Secretary of Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama Central committee said, “We are all hoping that hopes the Hijab controversy will end in a peaceful manner, through an amicable solution at the earliest, since the issue is getting out of control, and spreading all over the nation and also internationally. It looks like a few vested political interests are trying to create more problems in the name of Hijab row, which erupted in Udupi. This conspiracy and controversy created by these outside elements are only trying to destroy the constitutional rights to the Muslim community by the Constitution”.

“In various parts of India, it should be noted that women from different religions have been covering their faces either with shawl or sarees. Similarly has been in the case of Muslim women wearing hijab, since Islam considers Hijabs as compulsory for women, and Muslim girl students have been following this in educational institutions all this time. Why all of a sudden has this controversy on Hijab started and which has reached a terrible situation This is nothing but to create a disharmony between the students of different faith in the institution without having a proper clue” added Hamza.

He further said, “Islam by no way is rigid and people should understand that. Politicians and clerics have vested interests, which is why they are creating an issue of this. The hijab was not introduced this year, and all of a sudden it has become an issue. It should be noted that students of all faiths, cultures, religions learn together in institutions, thereby having diversity in their names, clothes, etc. With all that students still mingle in unity, therefore arguing o a silly issue of Hijab wearing is useless and childish. People of different backgrounds who retain religious symbols are living together by understanding each other. None of these dresses have interfered with their unity and equality. Then why is politics interfering in this issue and creating disharmony? We want this issue to be settled peacefully through an amicable solution’

Qazi M Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani (president, Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama central committee), Qasim Madani Karaya (President, Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama DK district committee were present, among others.