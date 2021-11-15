Horizon-2021- Natl Virtual Conference ‘Technology Meets Future’ held at Fr Muller College of Allied Sciences

Spread the love



















Horizon 2021- National Virtual Conference ‘Technology Meets Future’ held at Fr Muller College of Allied Sciences, Department of Hospital administration

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Department of Hospital Administration, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, conducted the National virtual Conference HORIZON 2021, “Technology meets future”. held on 13th November 2021.

Recognizing the impact of technology on the Gen-Z of healthcare, the Department of Hospital Administration, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences hosted the national conference, HORIZON 2021, with an aim of empowering future health care leaders to speak and understand the language of our time and respond to their needs with innovation and professionalism

Dr. Sweta D’cunha HOD department of hospital administration, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences welcomed the gathering. The chief guest of the National conference was Dr. Suresh Lulla the founder and managing trustee of Qimpro foundation and a pioneer in the quality movement in India who set up “Qimpro” consultants in 1987. The chief guest Dr. Suresh Lulla addressed the conference with his vision on fundamental Patshala which was fascinating to hear, where he drew analogy from quality to history. His thoughts on benchmarking through customers and process was incredible.

The presidential address was delivered by the Director Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Father Muller charitable Institutions. Ms Renisha Baptist compered the inaugural program. Dr. Anna George, the Country Head Quality of Aster India. Dr. Anna George gave her perception and thoughts on the Hospital Information System and its importance and relevance to all of the departments of the hospital.

The virtual conference also included Dr. Bijoy Johnson, a Consultant in Data Analytics, Baby Memorial Hospital, where he spoke about reengineering and innovations in terms of technology in the healthcare industry. The conference also included poster presentation and case study presentation. A large number of participants presented their work wonderfully.

Delegates from various colleges all over India attended the virtual conference which included Yenepoya Medical College, A.J. Hospital & Research Centre, Rajagiri Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, Netra Jyothi Institute Of Allied Health Sciences, St. Mary’s School Of Nursing, Alvas College Of Hospital Administration, Padmashree College Of Hospital Administration, Samaritan Hospital, Manipal Institute Of Management, Tejasvini Hospital, St. Antony’s Hospital, Ms Ramaiah University Of Applied Science, Prasanna School Of Public Health, Manipal University, K S Hegde Medical Academy

Concluding statement was made by Ms. Harshitha Jogi, as she thanked everyone present and those who contributed to the success of the conference.

Like this: Like Loading...