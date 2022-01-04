‘Horse Riding is Fun & Great for Your Health’- ACP Nataraj at 5th Anniversary of Mluru Horse Riding Academy

‘Horse Riding is Fun & Great for Your Health’- ACP Nataraj at 5th Anniversary of Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, near Kadri Park, Mangaluru, held on Monday, 3 January 2022.

Mangaluru: To an observer, horseback riding may look like all the rider has to do is just sit on the saddle. And the horse keeps moving, there is much more to horseback riding than one might expect. The benefits of horseback riding are immense physically, mentally and emotionally. Not to say it is a great way for like minded people to enjoy the open countryside. In a sport largely alien to the masses, Mangaluru has been home to some of the country’s best talents ever produced, and apart from many other sports, the Coastal City has many who have taken up Horse Riding as a sport, and thanks to Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy (MHRA) , and the young man behind to start this Academy is 30 year-old Avinand Anchanahally, and on Monday, 3 January 2022 MHRA celebrated its FIFTH BIRTHDAY amidst a large gathering of MHRA Past and present students, and well-wishers.

It should be noted that when Avinand Anchanahalli was doing his Post Graduation (MSW) at Roshni Nilya, Mangaluru.he commuted daily on horseback to the college, thereby making a difference in the society to bring awareness about pollution, saving fuel and energy, and spreading the message about caring for the animals and keeping the society green and healthy. Avinand is the son of an agriculturist A L Vijaya Vivekananda, who is also a coffee planter having a coffee estate in Mudigere/Sakleshpur; and K U Roopa, a house-wife. Avinand has only one younger sister, Adamya, having done her engineering studies in Bangalore.

Avinand was also the General Secretary of PG All College Students Association for the year 2104-15. He was also the Director of Malnad Youth Association and was president of College union at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru in 2010-11. Originally from Mudigere, he did most of his early schooling in Bengaluru but did his college at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. He was a good volleyball player in ‘libro’ position and took part in various co-curricular activities.

Avinand has great love towards animals and birds- he has a wide variety of birds, few well-bred dogs and now owns a couple of horses. Since childhood Avinand had a passion for horses since his family owned horses then. Avinand says, “To keep the environment clean and pollute free I wanted to set an example for others also how nice and healthy it is to ride a horse than ride a bike or drive a car. By riding a horse you can learn about horse therapy, get physical fitness, and moreover you will develop love towards animals, and also learn how to take care and maintain animals. My main intention in riding my horse to college then was to save fuel/energy and reduce noise/air pollution”.

After College, now working at MCF in the HR Department, Avinand had started a Horse Riding Academy in Mangaluru five years ago and had trained over 700 young and old in horse riding. This Academy is the only one in Dakshina Kannada. His hobby of horse riding has reached him to greater heights, where he has taken part in various horse riding events- and the one being in 2019, where he took part in the finals of Show Jumping at Equestrian Premier League (EPL) held in Bengaluru, organized by Embassy International Riding School, Bengaluru.

MHRA has built a wonderful record of success by training over 700 students in the last five years. It made its stable stars by winning the Embassy Premier League Showjumping Competitions by its enthusiastic young riders. MHRA consists of breeds like Thoroughbred , Marwari, Kathiawari and is also home to numerous animals and birds with its exceptional atmosphere. MHRA is well known for igniting the most remarkable athletes with influential horsemanship and remarkable riders. MHRA has set an example that a small throng of individuals can leave a significant legacy. Therefore joining Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy is your entry into a unique world with exposure to cross country rides, beach rides, City rides and horse safaris.

The 6th Anniversary was inaugurated by lighting the traditional lamp and releasing white pigeons in the air by the Chief Guest ACP (Traffic) Nataraj, joined by other dignitaries on the dais, namely-Dinesh Holla- a environmentalist; Roy Prakash Simson- proprietor of Simson Gun-Bajpe; Ganesh MP- Owner of Guardian Builders; A L Vijaya Vivekananda-father of Avinand; and Ms Shakila Kava-the area ward corporator. Students of MHRA who had excelled in various horse riding competitions were honored during the occasion, and the MHRA 2022 desk calendar was also released by the chief guest on the occasion. A short video of the existence and achievement of MHRA was shown, which received loud applause from the audience.

In his inaugural address, chief guest ACP Natarj said, “Mangaluru has always been a step forward with all kinds of sports, like Surfing, Kayaking, other outdoor sports, and added to those sports, this academy which trains young and old in horse riding is a big asset to the city. I need to compliment young and energetic Avinandan for his efforts and hard work in starting this Horse Riding Academy which has benefited many. Even in police training we have horse riding as part of our training, which is part and parcel of police academy”.

“Horse riding is fun and great for your health. a few benefits of horse riding are- Calorie Burning; Good For Mental Health; Strengthens Your Core; Improves Your Breathing; Quickens Your Reactions, among many other benefits. Horse riding seems like great fun. It’s not hard to see why people fall in love with it. But as you’ve no doubt heard from teasing friends, the horse does all the work right? It can’t be that good for your health and fitness as the passenger. But once you take up horse riding you can show the facts you need to prove doubters wrong. So think and take up horse riding as your another sport” added ACP Nataraj..

Dinesh Holla and Ms Shakila Kava also spoke and complimented Avinandan for his efforts in starting the academy, and also for hsi achievements. The vote of thanks was delivered by Akshith Shetty- an old student of MHRA, and Ms Suhana Sayyad read out the names of the student achievers who were honored on the occasion.

Ma Sapna Lasrado, the parent of Rishon age 11 and Miss Reniece age 6 who are getting trained at MHRA speaking on the occasion said, “Initially I was very apprehensive about my children joining the academy…after watching a couple of videos of my nephew riding the horse and a little bit of Instagram research and reviews of parents I got my children enrolled. What impressed me the most is the individual care and attention that’s given to the learners. A Lot of importance is given to the safety of the budding riders. Challenges are plenty as we live in Kinnigoli and traveling everyday to the academy isn’t easy as my kids are still small, one is 6 and the other is 11.but my kids do not want to give up as a lot of motivation and encouragement is given to them at the academy. We as parents are very grateful to Avinand and his team”

So now you know there are so many health benefits to horse riding, you needn’t feel guilty about being out of the house for hours doing your favourite hobby! Join the Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy and feel the difference!

