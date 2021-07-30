Spread the love



















Hosakote Police Arrest Two Notorious Inter-state Chain Snatchers

Bengaluru: The Hosakote police have arrested two notorious inter-state chain snatchers here recently.

The arrested have been identified as Arjun Kumar alias Amar Kumar alias Arjun Singh (33) and Rakesh alias Raki (40), both from Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the police, Arjun Kumar and Rakesh are basically from Shamili District in Uttar Pradesh and currently are the residents of Ludhiana in Punjab. Both the accused are involved in Chain Snatching cases and Robbery in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The accused were arrested on July 21 and approximately 465 gms of Gold and a Pulsar motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the offences committed in Sarjapura, Suryanagar, Hebbagodi, Hosakote, Anugondanahalli, Thirumalashetty Halli, Sulibele, Channarayapatna, Avalahalli, and Whitefield Police station limits between 28, 29 and 30 June 2021. Both the accused are involved in 11 chain snatching cases.

The accused used to snatch the chains of the lone aged women in isolated places in the pretext of enquiring about addresses, Route to some places and requesting water to drink. The accused have confessed that they used to travel by bus or on their own vehicles from Ludhiana to Delhi and from Delhi by air to Bengaluru. In Bengaluru, they were staying at their friend’s rented house at Dommasandra village, near Sarjapura, Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, they were using a stolen motorbike to commit crimes and later park the motorbike at the railway station or at the airport parking. While returning to their home town Ludhiana, they were travelling by train instead of flying to avoid the customs officers. The accused had also been to Goa, Mumbai and other places, where they spent the money lavishly.

In 2014, the accused were involved in more than 25 cases in Salem and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. They were kept in judicial custody for 6 months for the crimes committed and were later booked under the Goonda Act by the Tamilnadu Police.

After the accused were released from judicial custody they again committed crimes in Rajajinagar, Nelamangala, Madanayakanahalli and other places. Their gang members Subhash and Sanjay were also arrested in nine cases.

Accused Arjun Kumar and Rakesh were also arrested by the Yalahanka Police in 2020. Both are members of the Shamili Gang and were arrested on 21, July 2021, after analysing the video footage and other technical methods when they came to Bengaluru to commit crimes.

Arjun Kumar and Rakesh had pledged the snatched gold chains in Ludhiana and Punjab. The same was recovered by the team headed by the Hosakote Police Inspector Manjunath on July 26 from Ludhiana.

Under the Directions of IGP Central Range Chandrashekhar, and under the able guidance of SP Bengaluru Rural K Vamshi Krishna, and Additional SP Bengaluru Rural Lakshmi Ganesh, the operation was carried out by the DySP, Hosakote, Umashankar M H, DySP Doddaballapura, Rangappa, and skilled officers and staff of Bengaluru Rural District.

IGP, Center Range Chandrashekar appreciated the efforts of all the police officers and staff who worked hard to nab the interstate Chain Snatchers.

